Westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Price Road in Chandler to close July 31

PHOENIX – The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Price Road in Chandler will close for approximately 60 days starting at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 31.

The two-month closure will allow crews to reconstruct the ramp as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Loop 202 Improvement Project in the Southeast Valley. The ramp is scheduled to reopen in late September.

Drivers can consider exiting westbound Loop 202 at Dobson Road or use another alternate route. Allow extra travel time due to work zone restrictions for the construction.

The $200 million project is adding lanes and interchange improvements along 8 miles of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in Chandler and Gilbert.

The improvements are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax that Maricopa County voters approved in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.