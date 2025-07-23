Cooperation with Czech Republic in agricultural sector continuously advancing

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Professor Dragan Glamočić, PhD, and Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Serbia Jan Bondy remarked today that agriculture is a key pillar of the economy and development in both countries, noting that bilateral relations in the agricultural sector are continuously improving.

