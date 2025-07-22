Real Veterans, Real Voices- Suffering in Silence: A Roll Call for Community Inclusion

Your Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Suicide Prevention Team would like to recognize the importance of not only mental health wellness but also celebrating the diversity of our Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) community! We would like to acknowledge our state’s Veterans, and their real voices.

Although our SMVF community is made up of an abundance of diverse groups, we would like to highlight July as National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, which brings awareness to the uniqueness of SMVF and sometimes barriers including stigma, limited resources, and limited understanding and acceptance of cultural norms.

American Indian and Alaska Natives (AI/AN) not only have the highest suicide rate in Washington State, but the SMVF community as a whole, with 46 AI/AN Veteran deaths by suicide per 100,000 AI/AN Veterans according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

There are several challenges unique to indigenous Veterans including many who live in rural areas with limited access to care as well as religious stigmas. lack of cultural equity, and increased customary and spiritual isolation during their time in service. Limited cultural and faith-based activities continue to be a challenge within indigenous SMVF, including historically not being legally allowed to practice their faith until 1978 when the American Indian Religious Freedom Act was passed.

M* (name shorted for anonymity), a Marine Corps Veteran and member of the Niitsítapi (also known as the Blackfoot Confederacy), shared difficulties during boot camp “fitting in” and not having access to spiritual and customary practices while away from family and friends. They also discussed after transitioning from service and moving back home, it was difficult to access VA services where they lived, and how economic and employment challenges made it difficult to afford transportation, internet services, and counseling in a community with limited mental health counselors who also had experience in working with Veterans.

M* explained, “At first, I didn’t want the help and thought that by coming home, everything would be ok being back in the same environment with my family and my community. It wasn’t until I realized there were still things for me to work on with my mental health, and when I called the VA which was a few hours away, they had long wait lists, which is not uncommon for many Veterans, but more so if I spent all that time waiting for an appointment, would I get someone compatible and who understands me, my culture, and how important it was for me to incorporate spirituality into my healing?”

Like AI/AN Veterans who have served in the military for over 200 years and experienced disparities and discrimination, Black/African Americans also have served in every U.S. military battle and make up approximately 15% of Veterans! Despite care and services being available, many have aversion to receiving behavioral healthcare, with Black/African American Veterans’ suicide rate being around 17 for every 100,000 veterans in this group. Stigma continues to be a commonality as well as lack of trust in the system.

David, an Army Veteran, shared his story in hopes his words are helpful and touch at least one veteran who may be struggling:

“I feel like as a black male, the perception about mental health is not taken as seriously as it should be…I feel like it is thought of as being weak-minded. Me personally, I was a little bit apprehensive about it in the beginning, but I realized it would help me with some of my struggles. I feel like at times as a minority, people don’t want or know how to open up about their mental health because they have feelings of shame. I feel like we create some of our own barriers by thinking we can handle it by ourselves when there are a lot of resources in the community, we just need to be open and willing to use them.

Some of the consequences can be devastating to your family, losing your job, homelessness, and suicide. I want people to stop suffering in silence and reach out and ask for help-it’s okay.”

Washington State continues to be home to many SMVF, with many Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Veterans contributing to our military since the early 1800s, beginning with the War of 1812. With AAPI making up numerous groups of cultures and ethnicities from different countries, islands, and territories with their own languages, culture, and customs, this community often lacks healthcare providers to provide culturally competent care and services, as only 26% of AAPI with mental health concerns seek help.

Pacific Islander suicide rates are the second highest group in Washington State, with approximately 32 deaths by suicide per 100,000 AAPI veterans.

Michael, a Native Hawaiian and U.S. Army Veteran, discussed the difficulty obtaining adequate healthcare overall, not having much access to VA services in Hawaii, and having to live on the mainland due to not being able to afford moving back home. He explained, “Many of us joined the military to get an education and access to the rest of the world, but it’s hard finding people who understand you, the culture, the food, the need for family. It’s isolating, and after you get out [of the military], it’s not an easy transition back to where resources are limited and the negative ideas people have of you being in the military.”

He further explained, “They think if you were in combat, you are automatically ‘crazy’, and if you allude to needing counseling, they make jokes about it. It’s still not acceptable for Hawaiians and locals (those born in Hawaii) to be open about needing help, many turn to drugs and alcohol, so a lot of education and normalizing mental health and counseling is still needed, but we’re getting there and it’s a good thing!”

Hispanic and Latino communities also have a profound impact on our military and history, and like other groups of Veterans, lack culturally competent healthcare providers who are diverse and understand the intricacies of this community and their culture such as language and viewpoints on mental health matters.

In 2022, roughly 18% of active-duty service members and 15% of reservists self-identified as Hispanic or Latino, with an increase in suicide rates reported on the federal level as well as in Washington State in 2020-2023.

O*, who served in the U.S. Army, said, “Growing up, there was a negative outlook on mental health. People thought that if you had any mental health issues you were labeled as being ‘crazy.’ I personally have gotten help, but I’d say people expected you to just ‘deal with it’ or ‘people are going to think you’re crazy.’ Most people don’t. And if they do, it’s kept under wraps and dealt with within the family.

Thankfully, I believe the stance has softened a bit. I think more and more people are seeking out treatment, although probably still not as much as other demographics. Hopefully that changes.”

The best way to advocate and support suicide prevention and behavioral healthcare is to encourage understanding, education, and openness to learning, and your WDVA is here to support that as well as the health, safety, and well-being of our entire SMFV community!

For more details and information on Diverse Populations, visit: https://www.samhsa.gov/technical-assistance/smvf/diverse-populations

For more information on WDVA’s Counseling Program, visit https://www.dva.wa.gov/counseling/find-a-counselor

Interested in training opportunities? WDVA’s Suicide Prevention Team offers in-person or virtual trainings to the community at no-cost to include LEARN Suicide Prevention Training and Preventing Veteran Suicide by Combating Stigma!

Also, consider becoming WISR Certified! WISR (Washington’s Identify SMVF, Screen for Suicide Risk, and Refer for Resources) is part of the Washington State’s Governor’s Challenge Priority Group 1’s initiative to care for those who serve.

