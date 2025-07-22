Nikki Clarke Network to Host Dr. Linda Pajoel and Other Speakers at 2025 Canada-Africa Trade & Investment Expo

Premier Canada-Africa forum set to unlock new investment frontiers in Toronto

This Expo is a bridge between innovation and opportunity, designed to uplift communities and economies across two continents.”
— Nikki Clarke, Co-Chair and Founder of The Nikki Clarke Network
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organizing Committee of the Canada-Africa Trade & Investment Expo 2025 is proud to announce the upcoming two-day summit scheduled for August 4–5, 2025, at the Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel. Jointly organized by The Nikki Clarke Network and Affinity Global Trade and Investment Inc., this transformative Expo will bring together influential leaders from Canada and Africa to forge strategic partnerships across trade, investment, and innovation.

Featured Speakers & Dignitaries
• Wendy Harris, CEO, Catalyste Plus
• Hosna Kadary, National Market Leader, Zero Barriers to Business, Bank of Montreal
• Kurt Davis, Consul General of Jamaica (Toronto)
• Dr. Linda Pajoel, Founder, Investornomy
• Other dignitaries and sector experts include Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Dr. Syeve Ogidan, Pharm Joachim Isiuwe, Pharm Joachim Isiuwe, Henry Agorua, Dr. Kazeem Olanrewaju, Segun Iroko, Dr. Marlyn Morris, David Stevenson, Prof. Jonathan Aremu, Apostle Cornelius Adebayo, Sam Hebeisen. Additional speakers to be announced.

Key Themes and Sectors
The Expo will focus on high-impact collaboration in areas such as:
• Agriculture & Agribusiness
• Education & Vocational Training
• Infrastructure & Urban Development
• Healthcare Innovation
• Clean Energy & Sustainability
• Investment Opportunities

Attendees can expect dynamic panel discussions, curated B2B matchmaking, trade exhibitions, and targeted investor forums—designed to turn conversations into actionable partnerships. “This Expo is a bridge between innovation and opportunity, designed to uplift communities and
economies across two continents,” says Nikki Clarke, Co-Chair and Founder of The Nikki Clarke Network.

Registration & Delegate Access
Reserve your ticket now via Eventbrite:
Register Here
Register early to gain access to VIP sessions, exclusive networking, and sector-specific breakout
forums.

Government Delegations – Action Required
African delegations are respectfully asked to submit their official list of delegates by June 30,
2025, to facilitate visa processing, protocol, and logistics planning for high-level attendees.

Sponsorship Opportunities
Custom sponsorship packages are available to maximize brand visibility. Contact us at
nikki@nikkiclarkenetwork.com

Media Contact
Canada-Africa Trade & Investment Expo 2025
Email: nikki@nikkiclarkenetwork.com
Phone: 613-255-0444

For enquiries, kindly channel all communications to the details above.
Olivia Morgan
Investornomy Inc
admission@investornomy.com

