Biwitech Expands Across U.S. with Next-Gen Retail Tech

Biwitech product lineup includes self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, and digital signage solutions designed for modern retail environments.

Led by tech executive Adriana Rivas, the hardware division of BIGWISE Corp. accelerates U.S. growth with intelligent self-service and digital signage solutions.

We’re not just building devices — we’re designing infrastructure for the future of retail. Every screen, scanner, and kiosk is created to empower real business impact” — Adriana Rivas, Chief Biwitech Develoment Officer at BIGWISE Corp

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With successful U.S. deployments already underway, including in Miami and the Southeast region, Biwitech is entering a new phase of expansion across North America.Biwitech, the retail hardware division of BIGWISE Corp ., is gaining momentum across the United States and Latin America with its expanding portfolio of intelligent, user-centric technology for retail and hospitality environments, including retail self-service kiosks in the U.S.Founded and led by Adriana Rivas, a prominent voice in female tech leadership, Biwitech is redefining the shape of physical retail infrastructure, delivering a new generation of self-service kiosks, digital signage systems, and IoT-ready point-of-sale devices designed to meet the demands of modern commerce.“Retailers no longer want generic devices — they want integrated, scalable, and human-friendly tech,” says Adriana Rivas, Chief Biwitech Development Officer at BIGWISE. “We’ve focused on creating hardware that not only performs, but empowers.”Biwitech’s product line includes:• Nanotech Self-Service Kiosks• SmartTag Electronic Shelf Labels• ShelfView and TotemTouch Digital Signage• Quantum Point of Sale TerminalsEach product seamlessly integrates with Stellar POS, BIGWISE’s enterprise-grade retail software platform, forming a unified ecosystem that connects back-office operations with real-time customer experiences on the sales floor.With successful deployments already in Miami and the U.S. Southeast, a growing commercial footprint in Central America and South America, Biwitech is positioning itself as a rising force in Latin American retail technology, while accelerating its U.S. market expansion strategy.“Our vision is simple,” adds Rivas. “Tech should adapt to the business, not the other way around. We’re not just creating tech — we’re building retail infrastructure that scales.”Biwitech’s U.S. presence is expanding through retail deployments, industry exhibitions such as Expo ANTAD, and a strategic partner network focused on the North American market.Notable Implementations & ResultsU.S. Retail DeploymentImplementation of Biwitech Quantum POS, Edge printer, and barcode scanner integrated with Stellar POS and Stellar BUSINESS.“The POS launched at 100% operational capacity.”“Over 75% of store transactions moved to Biwitech POS within two months of deployment.”South American Retail ChainDeployment of ShelfView digital signage and SLIVE ADS360 content platform.“ShelfView delivered dynamic promotional content directly on shelf-edge screens, enhancing shopper attention and offering powerful digital signage for supermarkets.”“SLIVE helped drive in-store promotions with measurable impact on impulse sales.South American National ChainInstallation of SmartKiosk K10 with Stellar Price Check module.“Price lookups under 3 seconds helped reduce queues significantly.”About BiwitechBiwitech is the hardware innovation division of BIGWISE Corp., delivering smart, self-service, and digital signage solutions for retailers and restaurants. Conceptualized and prototyped in the U.S. since 2020, Biwitech now operates across North and Latin America, with an expanding portfolio built to integrate with Stellar software and empower omnichannel growth.Media Inquiries & Partnerships: business@biwitech.com

