Old Trapper Introduces Double Eagle™ Beef Jerky

Hearty Servings in Resealable Bags

Double Eagle jerky offers a hearty supply of our premium beef jerky in a large, clear, resealable gusseted bag that makes it easy to stock, display, and enjoy” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper, a leader in the meat snacks category, is introducing its Double Eagle™ beef jerky product, a premium, disc-shaped jerky. Inspired by the bold spirit of the American frontier, the Double Eagle product pays homage to a time when beef jerky was as valuable as gold—and often used in trade.

The term “Double Eagle” originally refers to the historic U.S. $20 gold coin first minted in 1849, its creation fueled by the California Gold Rush. Designed for jerky lovers, Double Eagle beef jerky offers a modern twist on a traditional favorite. Each disc-shaped “jerky coin” is made from tender, lean cuts of 100% beef, seasoned to perfection and slow-smoked over natural wood. Double Eagle jerky is available in four classic Old Trapper flavors: Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy.

“Retailers and longtime fans of the brand have been asking for more—more jerky, more value, and a format that delivers on the promise of bulk,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “Double Eagle jerky was designed to meet that demand, offering a hearty supply of our premium beef jerky in a large, clear, resealable gusseted bag that makes it easy to stock, display, and enjoy.”

The gusseted bag design not only provides generous capacity but also stands upright on shelves for greater visibility—offering convenience for both retailers and consumers. Its durable construction and resealable closure help preserve freshness while allowing easy access to the jerky coins inside.

Each serving of Double Eagle jerky packs 10 grams of protein and just 80 calories, making it a lean, satisfying snack. Old Trapper’s Double Eagle beef jerky is available at grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.