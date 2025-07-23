BlueZoo Welcomes Mike Hiatt as Inaugural Member of Newly Formed Industry Advisory Board

BlueZoo logo Mike Hiatt, Dynamic Retailing President Bill Evans, BlueZoo CEO

BlueZoo Launches Advisory Board to Guide Growth Across Industries

I believe BlueZoo is at the forefront by combining accuracy and respect for consumer privacy with cost efficiency. I’m excited to help shape BlueZoo’s role in the future of in-store intelligence” — Mike Hiatt, President at Dynamic Retailing

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueZoo Inc., a pioneer in privacy-first audience measurement analytics, today announced the formation of an industry advisory board, assembling respected leaders across out-of-home advertising in-store retail media , and insurance to guide the company’s strategic direction and innovation roadmap.BlueZoo is announcing Mike Hiatt, a seasoned retail executive and trailblazer in digital signage and retail innovation, as the board’s inaugural member. Mike brings decades of experience driving transformation at the intersection of technology and consumer engagement, including senior leadership roles at Walmart, Triad Retail Media, and Sam’s Club. Additionally, with his current role as president at Dynamic Retailing, he continues to spearhead initiatives integrating digital signage and retail media networks at scale.“Mike’s phenomenal track record shaping how technology powers the future of retail makes him the ideal anchor for the BlueZoo advisory board,” said Bill Evans, CEO of BlueZoo. “His industry leadership, deep expertise in digital signage, and visionary thinking on retail media networks will help us unlock new opportunities for growth and customer impact. We’re honored to have Mike guide BlueZoo to deliver next generation solutions for audience measurement.”Hiatt’s addition to the advisory board underscores BlueZoo’s commitment to advancing privacy-centric, real-world analytics for in-store digital signage. With increasing demand for actionable, privacy-compliant data, BlueZoo's solutions are transforming how retailers and digital signage providers understand consumer behavior without collecting personally identifiable information.“BlueZoo is uniquely positioned to solve some of the most critical measurement challenges in retail media and digital signage,” said Mike Hiatt. “Their GDPR-compliant passive Wi-Fi technology provides anonymous, near-time metrics on audience, dwell time, and foot traffic patterns—capabilities that are difficult to achieve reliably with traditional measurement systems. I believe BlueZoo is at the forefront by combining accuracy and respect for consumer privacy with cost efficiency. I’m excited to help shape BlueZoo’s role in the future of in-store intelligence.”BlueZoo’s advisory board seeks to assemble leaders representing a range of industries, each bringing a distinct perspective aligned with BlueZoo’s mission: to empower businesses with responsible, real-time audience insights that drive better decisions, without compromising consumer trust.About BlueZoo Inc.BlueZoo Inc. delivers foot traffic and audience measurement services to customers in the out-of-home advertising, retail, and insurance industries. BlueZoo has deployed many thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers throughout the world and its products are protected by 7 patents. Customers include JCDecaux, Sodexo, and Executive Channel Network. All BlueZoo products are GDPR compliant and regularly audited by ePrivacy of Hamburg, Germany. BlueZoo is based in Menlo Park, California, and is funded by Fusion Fund. For more information, visit BlueZoo.io.

