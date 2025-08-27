BlueZoo Expands Advisory Board with Out-of-Home Advertising Veteran Neil Eddleston

Neil Eddleston, Managing Director at Runor Data Consulting, Ltd. BlueZoo dashboard and mobile app BlueZoo logo

Former Out-of-Home Audience Measurement Leader at JCDecaux Brings Global Expertise

BlueZoo has developed a remarkably elegant solution, delivering accurate insights through passive WiFi measurement technology. It’s a game-changer for street furniture and place-based media operators,” — Neil Eddleston

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueZoo Inc., the trusted platform for anonymous, real-time foot traffic analytics, today announced the appointment of Neil Eddleston to its recently formed Industry Advisory Board. With deep experience in out-of-home (OOH) advertising worldwide, Neil brings decades of leadership to guide BlueZoo’s growth across international markets and media networks.Neil founded and currently leads Runor Data Consulting Ltd. and previously served almost three decades as Managing Director, Marketing at JCDecaux OneWorld, the global sales and marketing division of the JCDecaux Group, where he shaped the strategic direction of the world’s largest OOH media network. His insights into the evolving demands of advertisers, municipalities, and media owners make him an invaluable advisor as BlueZoo continues to scale operations in Europe and Asia.“Neil’s global experience managing large-format media networks gives him a unique perspective on the essential role audience measurement plays in the OOH ecosystem,” said Bill Evans, CEO of BlueZoo. “He understands the real-world needs of both media owners and advertisers, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the BlueZoo industry advisory board.”BlueZoo’s platform enables media owners and advertisers to measure foot traffic, dwell time, and audience engagement in real time, without relying on cameras or collecting personal data. These analytics help OOH networks quantify impressions, dwell time, reach, and frequency in a privacy-compliant, cost-effective way.“OOH advertising is rapidly evolving, and reliable, privacy-safe audience measurement is essential to proving the value of physical media in a digital-first world,” says Neil Eddleston. “BlueZoo has developed a remarkably elegant solution, delivering accurate insights through passive Wi-Fi measurement technology. It’s a game-changer for street furniture, transit, and place-based media operators, and I’m proud to support BlueZoo as it expands its impact in the OOH space.”The formation of BlueZoo’s advisory board reflects the company’s investment in building strategic partnerships across retail, advertising, and insurance environments. Neil joins fellow board member Mike Hiatt, a retail media veteran, in shaping BlueZoo’s go-to-market strategy and long-term product vision.BlueZoo Inc. delivers foot traffic and audience measurement services to customers in the out-of-home advertising, retail, and insurance industries. BlueZoo has deployed many thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers throughout the world and its products are protected by 7 patents. Customers include JCDecaux, Kroger, Sodexo, and Executive Channel Network. All BlueZoo products are GDPR compliant and regularly audited by ePrivacy of Hamburg, Germany. BlueZoo is based in Menlo Park, California, and is funded by Fusion Fund. For more information, visit BlueZoo.io.

