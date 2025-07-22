Wyoming 120 highway project begins south of Meeteetse

An $8.24 million highway improvement project is scheduled to start this week on Wyoming 120 from Meeteetse south to near the Gooseberry Rest Area.

The project begins at milepost 38.086 (just north of the Gooseberry Rest Area) and extends 13.3 miles north to milepost 51.385 on the south edge of Meeteetse (Highland Street).

Prime contractor is JTL Group, Inc., DBA Knife River, of Casper.

"Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 23, with placement of temporary traffic control on the roadway. Work to follow will include shoulder flattening, ADA work, construction of turn lanes and rotomilling, said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Paving is tentatively scheduled to begin around the first part of September. Motorists can expect a paved surface during all work on the project."

Highway improvements include a one-inch asphalt pavement leveling course, placement of a two-inch asphalt pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening and other work from from milepost 38.086 (at the south end of the project) to milepost 43.925.

Other highway improvements include rotomilling one inch of the existing asphalt pavement surfacing, placement of a two-inch asphalt pavement overlay, chip sealing, slope flattening, minor Americans with Disabilities Act work, and construction of turning lanes at the Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance facility near Meeteetse (mileposts 43.925 to 51.385 (Highland Street in Meeteetse).

"Motorists can expect traffic to be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers during milling, shoulder

flattening, paving, and chip sealing operations," Frost said. "Motorists can expect a maximum cumulative delay of up to 20 minutes during all work on the project."

Contract completion date is June 30, 2026. All work, except reclamation and chip sealing, must be completed by Nov. 15, 2025.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.