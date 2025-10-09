Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet October 14-17

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet October 14-17, 2025, in Jackson to attend the Wyoming Airports Coalition’s annual conference and to conduct a business meeting.

Conference events include a welcome reception, business sessions, and a closing banquet. Commission members will also attend a dinner with Wyoming Department of Transportation staff on Wednesday evening, but no official business is to be conducted.

Following the conference, the commission will hold a business meeting on Friday, October 17, at 9:30 a.m., Jackson Hole Conference Center, 920 West Broadway, Jackson. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. For more information, please call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.