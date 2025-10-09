Pavement markings project begins in Cody next week

A northwest Wyoming project to replace thermoplastic pavement markings is scheduled to resume next week in Cody.

"The contractor will be working in downtown Cody for the next three weeks,' said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin. "One lane of traffic will be closed at a time, and short traffic delays can be expected. The other locations (Dubois, Ethete and Ten Sleep) should be completed in November.

"This work includes replacing crosswalk bars and turning arrows," Miller said.

Prime contractor S&L Industrial of Cowley will conduct its work on the $225,500 project during the day. All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

"The thermoplastic pavement markings will necessitate closing one lane of traffic at a time, and motorists should expect short traffic delays," Miller said.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3400, or by email at michael.miller1@wyo.gov.

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.