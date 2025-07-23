Women In Christ - Faith Based Documentary Opens In Theaters September 12, 2025

Women in Christ Movie Poster The women of Women in Christ Kimberly DowDell

Each Story Spotlighting a Different Women of Faith Who Inspires, Uplifts, and Testify of Jesus Christ.

That should have broken me, but again, I think God had a much bigger and incredible purpose for me, and He saw me through.” — Esther Jackson-Stowell

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women in Christ is more than a documentary—it’s a call to every woman who’s ever wondered if her story matters. Through five unscripted stories of faith, sacrifice, and personal revelation, the film offers a refreshing look at modern women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints and the millions worldwide who walk with Christ. Directed by filmmaker Daylen Pollard, alongside his producing partners—his wife Kristiana Pollard and Emily Clark—the film was born from a shared desire to tell the stories of courageous women of faith who serve others and make a lasting impact.Kerry Owen had a vivid dream of hungry children—and felt called to act. She emptied her family’s bank account to start feeding kids in need. Shortly after, she met those same children in real life—recognizing their faces from her dream. “When I first spotted a boy that I recognized from my dream, I lost it emotionally,” Kerry says in the film. “I wish I could have told him that I'd seen him in my dreams, and that God knew him—and wanted me to help alleviate his suffering.” Today, her charity, Feed the Need, has provided tens of thousands of meals to schoolchildren in New Zealand, with its sister nonprofit, Reach Out Today , continuing that mission in the U.S.Fernanda Böhme was born in Rio de Janeiro and immigrated to the U.S. as a child. In 2007, she co-founded Böhme, a women’s fashion brand now operating 17 stores across 7 states and employing over 300 women. The company has been featured on Forbes.com, recognized on the Inc. 500 list, and named the 2019 SBA Small Business of the Year in Utah. “I heard a voice that said, ‘Stand up, go back to work, and there will be angels on the other side that will help you,’” she recalls in the film. Today, she empowers women worldwide through entrepreneurship, design, and charity.Esther Jackson-Stowell was born a chieftain’s daughter in Nigeria and uprooted to the U.S. as a teen. She faced culture shock, prejudice, and loss—but found purpose through her faith, family, and conversion to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints . Now a successful realtor, mother of five, and community advocate, she lifts others by helping families build wealth, identity, and belonging. “That should have broken me,” she says in the film, “but again, I think God had a much bigger and incredible purpose for me, and He saw me through.”Kimberly Dowdell’s life changed when her newborn son, Jack, was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Though fear and uncertainty followed, she held tight to her sister’s words: “It doesn’t matter.” What began as simple videos of Jack’s joyful life soon reached more than 550 million views—touching hearts around the world. Today, Kimberly’s mission is to spread the good news about the beauty of Down syndrome and to help every child feel seen, included, and loved. “This is all God’s work,” she says. “He wants people to feel joy and His love.”Debra Bonner grew up in Flint, Michigan, defending the bullied and getting into fights—until she made a promise to God: “If You give me a voice, I’ll never fight again.” God taught her to read through hymns and gave her the voice she prayed for. Today, Debra is a celebrated vocal coach whose students include Broadway stars and Grammy winners—and her own children are among them. She narrates the film, ending with these words: “The stories we’ve shared are living testimonies. And when we see them, we see the Savior. These are women in Christ.”Women in Christ is produced by Pollard Pictures and distributed by Purdie Distribution. It opens in select theaters beginning September 12, 2025, with additional screenings available by request. This theatrical release is Volume One of a two-part series—each film spotlighting different women of faith whose stories inspire, uplift, and testify of Jesus Christ. For more info, visit the film’s official website at www.WomeninChrist.com The film is inspired by the book The Not-So-Secret Lives of Real “Mormon” Wives, which first shared the stories of many of the women featured in this series.ABOUT Purdie Distribution:Purdie Distribution is an independently-owned film distribution company known for releasing independent films theatrically nationwide. Established in 2009, Purdie Distribution led the distribution of Saints and Soldiers: Airborne Creed and The Void, The Saratov Approach, Meet the Mormons, Once I Was A Beehive, Faith of Angels and is generally focused on films that elevate the human experience, focusing primarily on family, faith-based and funny films

Women in Christ Trailer | Official Documentary Movie Trailer | In Theaters Sept 12, 2025

