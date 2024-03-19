New Movie Thabo and the Rhino Case Explores Themes of Wildlife Conservation & Protection in a Family Mystery Adventure

Emma, Lemonade and Pilot take care of the Orphaned Baby Rhino Aunt Agatha Introduces Thabo to Emma in Thabo and the Rhino Case Director Mara Eibl-Eibesfeldt and baby rhino Daisy on the set of Thabo and the Rhino Case

Thabo and the Rhino Case Gives a Portion of Every Ticket Sold From the Theatrical Release Starting May 3rd to Conserve Animals and Protect Wildlife

I hope that people, after seeing the movie Thabo and the Rhino Case, start feeling a responsibility to help save endangered species, even though they are living in far away places.” — Director Mara Eibl-Eibesfeldt

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The family mystery adventure, Thabo and the Rhino Case comes to US and Canada cinemas nationwide starting May 3rd. The movie is about eleven-year-old Thabo who wants to become a private detective like in the movies. If only his home, the small African village of Hlatikulu, was not the most peaceful savannah paradise. But things take a sudden turn when a rhino is murdered in the neighboring safari park because of its precious horn. Thabo’s uncle Vusi, of all people, is under suspicion. Now it’s up to Thabo and his new friend Emma from Germany to not only take care of the abandoned baby rhino but also investigate and capture the culprits.Thabo and the Rhino Case is produced by Academy Award winning producer Peter Herrman of Nowhere in Africa through Desert Flower Filmproduktion. It is based on the best-selling children’s book series, Thabo Gentleman Detective and Thabo and Emma by Kirsten Boie. There are really strong themes of animal conservation and animal protection in the movie that encourage people to think more about endangered animals and to get involved in their protection, especially against the killing of these precious animals for their furs, pelts, horns or tusks.This is the reason why a portion of every ticket sold will support Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) and Wildlife Trafficking Alliance (WTA) Programs. AZA is dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in areas of conservation, education, science and recreation and they represent more than 235 facilities in the US and overseas and they dedicated millions of dollars annually to support scientific research, conservation and education programs like SAFE and WTA.Mara Eibl-Eibesfeldt, the director of Thabo and the Rhino Case, had conservation in mind when she shot the film in South Africa in 2022. Being the granddaughter of renowned biologist Irenäus Eibl-Eibesfeldt, one of the founding members of the Galapagos Charles Darwin Foundation, animal conservation has always been a topic in Mara’s family. When she was only 16, she was allowed to accompany him on an expedition to the marvelous islands, a lifetime experience that not only showed her the immense beauty but also the fragility of nature reserves. Which is another reason they decided to shoot on location in Mpumalanga, at the Care For The Wild, Rhino Sanctuary.Shooting with a real orphaned baby rhino, feeding and touching it, was an absolute highlight not only for the child actors, but also for the whole team. But it was also a great lesson to witness how much effort, love and money is put into bringing up those orphaned rhinos and keeping them safe from poaching the rest of their lives. “I hope that people, after seeing the movie Thabo and the Rhino Case, start feeling a responsibility to help save endangered species, even though they are living in far away places.”When she was looking for her next project, Mara came across the children’s book series, Thabo Gentleman Detective. Specifically, reading Kirsten Boie’s book, Thabo the Rhino Case, she finally saw the chance to combine her passion for family entertainment, wildlife and animal conservation. “For me the best way to create awareness is by telling passionate and moving stories children and adults really can relate to.” Thabo takes the audience to a wonderful place, with seemingly intact nature and wonderful wildlife, that only few of us have the chance to visit in real life.Thabo and the Rhino Case can be seen in movie theaters across the US and Canada starting on May 3rd, 2024. See your local theater listings to find a theater near you. Also, to see the trailer and to find out how to get involved in the SAFE and WTA programs, please go to http://www.ThaboMovie.com ABOUT The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA):AZA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, education, science, and recreation. AZA represents more than 235 facilities in the United States and overseas, which collectively draw more than 200 million visitors every year. AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums meet the highest standards in animal care and welfare and provide a fun, safe, and educational family experience. In addition, they dedicate millions of dollars annually to support scientific research, conservation, and education programs. https://www.AZA.org ABOUT Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE):SAFE focuses the collective expertise within AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums and leverages their massive audiences to save species. SAFE species are at risk of extinction and need our help. AZA member institutions are working together alongside their partners to help save these animals. https://www.aza.org/aza-safe ABOUT Wildlife Trafficking Alliance (WTA):The WTA is a coalition of more than 100 leading companies, non-profit organizations, and AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums working together to reduce, and eventually eliminate, the illegal trade of wildlife and wildlife products. WTA works with a variety of partners whose active engagement is essential to the success of the WTA goals. https://www.aza.org/wildlife-trafficking-alliance ABOUT Purdie Distribution:Purdie Distribution is an independently-owned film distribution company known for releasing independent films theatrically nationwide. Established in 2009, Purdie Distribution led the distribution of Saints and Soldiers: Airborne Creed and The Void, The Saratov Approach, Freetown, Once I Was A Beehive and is generally focused on films that elevate the human experience, focusing primarily on family, faith-based and funny films. Http://www.purdiedistribution.com

Thabo and the Rhino Case - Movie Trailer - Be a Wildlife Advocate! Save our Animals from Extinction!