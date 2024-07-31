Tokyo Cowboy, Indie Drama Comedy Releases To Cinemas Starting Aug 30th - Starring Arata Iura Robin Weigert & Goya Robles
Arata Iura plays the Tokyo Cowboy, a Salaryman from Tokyo that goes to Montana to turn around a failing cattle ranch
American director Marc Marriott lived in Japan and worked as a filmmaking apprentice to Yoji Yamada, the legendary director of the “Tora-san” film series.
The greatest dramatic stakes are when we risk something personal, and humor is most indelible when it’s derived from a shared human experience. This is what I wanted people to feel in Tokyo Cowboy.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This charming dramedy centers on a Japanese corporate turnaround artist, Hideki (Arata Iura). Confident that he has the secret sauce to recharge any stagnant brand, he’s got a slick pitch deck (with a snapshot from his own childhood), and he’s engaged to Keiko (Ayako Fujitani), the corporate vice-president he reports to. His company is about to liquidate a money-hemorrhaging cattle ranch in Montana co-owned by Peg (Robin Weigert), when he parachutes in for a quick fix. His Japanese beef consultant Wada (Jun Kunimura) goes hilariously native, and Hideki, a smart guy, immediately sees that his idea for a quick fix was mistaken. Now unsettled and off the grid in an alien culture, Hideki recalibrates his values and his life goals. Mexican ranch hand Javier (Goya Robles) helps Hideki see that there is more to live for than just the bottom line and rising sales figures. When Hideki fails to come home on time, Keiko is sent to bring him back.
— Marc Marriott
Directed by filmmaker Marc Marriott making his feature directorial debut, and beautifully shot by cinematographer Oscar Ignacio Jimenez, this stunning film was produced by Brigham Taylor, Marc Marriot and Jeri Rafter. This premiered last year at the 2023 Tallgrass Film Festival, where it won Best Narrative Feature, and it also played at the Boston, San Luis Obispo, Sedona, St Louis International, Newport Beach, Zions Indie and Heartland Film Festivals, winning additional awards at all of them. The screenplay was written by Dave Boyle and Ayako Fujitani.
“The story of Tokyo Cowboy was born out of my own experience living as a foreigner in a foreign land. Years ago, I had a profoundly impactful experience living in Japan.”Said Director Marc Marriott. “I went as one person and I came home changed. My time in Japan caused me to become quieter- to listen more.”
Thirty-six years ago, Marriott lived in Japan as a missionary and worked as a filmmaking apprentice to Yoji Yamada, the legendary director of the “Tora-san” film series. When Marriott returned to the U.S. He came across an article in an American magazine that stirred his imagination. “The idea of this clash of cultures, Japanese cowboys on an American ranch,” Marc Marriott says. “I just thought: There’s a movie in there, a great story.”
“…thus was born Hideki Sakai and his journey in Tokyo Cowboy. Displaced and disconnected in Japan, Hideki Sakai spends his time acquiring other people’s dreams. Like the characters in my favorite films such as Local Hero, I was charmed by Hideki’s journey and his growing attraction to a place he has come intending to change, even destroy. Hideki’s bottom-line numbers-focused approach to life has left him empty- searching for more.”
“This is a story about finding untapped reservoirs of courage and empathy from your own culture, while also reaching out and connecting with others. Highlighting this character journey is the natural beauty of the Montana landscape: the stunning contrast to the rich neon beauty of Tokyo produces a unique visual palette.”
“The greatest dramatic stakes are when we risk something personal, and humor is most indelible when it’s derived from a shared human experience. This is what I wanted to feel in Tokyo Cowboy. I hope audiences are surprisingly charmed by this gentle narrative about Hideki’s journey. I hope that they can see some of themselves in Hideki’s desire to listen, slow down, and connect with the land and with the people around him.”
Tokyo Cowboy is produced through Salaryman Film. Purdie Distribution will release Tokyo Cowboy in select US theaters starting August 30th, 2024.
