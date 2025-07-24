Rellevate Partners with University of Illinois System to Deliver Modern Digital Payment Solutions Across Three Campuses

The University of Illinois System and Rellevate partner to deliver modernized digital payment solutions.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate , Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services, including streamlined disbursements , secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, has partnered with the University of Illinois System , which comprises the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Illinois Chicago, and University of Illinois Springfield, to deliver a modernized payment and disbursement solution for the university community.Through this partnership, the University of Illinois System will utilize Rellevate’s digital payment platform to facilitate a range of payments, including clinical trial reimbursements for research participants and disbursements to students traveling with faculty and staff. The solution offers a user-friendly payment workflow, robust tax reporting capabilities on an as-needed basis, and the flexibility to support the diverse needs of the university’s three campuses.“We are honored to support the University of Illinois System in enhancing their payment processes,” said Stewart Stockdale, Chairman and CEO of Rellevate, Inc. “Our technology-driven platform will help streamline reimbursements and disbursements, providing a seamless experience for students, faculty, and research participants. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering educational institutions with secure, efficient, and flexible financial solutions.”The collaboration reflects Rellevate’s ongoing expansion in the public and education sectors, building on its track record of delivering innovative digital banking and payment services to a diverse client base.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About University of Illinois SystemThe University of Illinois System is a world leader in research and discovery, and the largest educational institution in the state with more than 97,700 students, about 28,000 full-time equivalent faculty and staff, and universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield. The U of I System awards more than 27,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees annually.

