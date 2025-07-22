Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Arctic Gateway Group to Establish Northern Trade Corridor

CANADA, July 22 - Released on July 22, 2025

The Agreement will Strengthen and Expand Market Access Across the Globe

Today, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, and Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen trade through the Port of Churchill.

"Saskatchewan remains committed to strengthening trade across Canada by supporting and developing new transportation corridors," Moe said. "Streamlining access to ports, such as Churchill will allow our goods better access to new and emerging international markets. Today's MOU between Saskatchewan and Manitoba is another way we are building on that progress and creating new opportunities for our industries."

This agreement seeks to strengthen supply chains, bolster regional economies, reduce costs and emissions, enhance market access and foster sustainable growth.

"Churchill presents huge opportunities when it comes to mining, agriculture and energy," Kinew said. "Through this agreement with AGG and Saskatchewan, we are going to unlock new opportunities for businesses in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to get their goods to market."

Part of this MOU includes connecting producers, processors, industries, and exporters in Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the Arctic Trade Corridor. It also prioritizes efforts to secure federal infrastructure funding and regulatory support to improve connectivity. This will help streamline trade, ensuring efficiency and resilience in getting Saskatchewan and Manitoba goods to market.

"Manitoba and Saskatchewan understand the strategic value of the Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway, especially as Canada looks to diversify trade and become an energy superpower," Arctic Gateway Group CEO Chris Avery said. "This joint commitment from Premiers Kinew and Moe is a clear signal that Canada's Arctic Trade Corridor will play a major role in this country's trade and transportation future. As an established, efficient link to world markets, with economic reconciliation built into everything we do, the Port of Churchill is actively shipping, open for business, and ready to deliver for prairie producers and Canadian exports - while returning the benefits to AGG's Indigenous and northern ownership communities."

Saskatchewan is the stable and reliable supplier of food, fuel, fertilizer, and critical minerals the world needs to ensure food and energy security. The Government of Saskatchewan supports initiatives that promote national infrastructure such as the development of corridors and gateways. This increased focus on a northern trade corridor will build opportunities, create jobs and ensure economic prosperity now and into the future.

-30-

For more information, contact: