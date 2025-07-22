SIRT Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Regina

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 22, 2025

On Friday July 18, 2025, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Regina Police Service (RPS) regarding an officer-involved shooting that had just taken place in Regina.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On the morning of July 18, plainclothes members of RPS were engaged in a homicide investigation. At approximately 10:08 a.m., members observed a 29-year-old male on a bicycle who was wanted in connection with the investigation. The members requested other RPS units attend the area to assist with re-locating the male after contact had been lost. At approximately 10:12 a.m., the male was located by plainclothes members of RPS in the alley between Garnet Street and Athol Street north of 8th Avenue. Two plainclothes members of RPS exited separate unmarked police vehicles and a confrontation took place between the male and police. During that confrontation, members issued verbal commands to the male. One plainclothes member of RPS discharged a single round from a service pistol, striking the male.

RPS immediately called EMS to attend the scene as additional police resources arrived and assessed the male's injuries. EMS arrived at the scene at approximately 10:17 a.m., and assumed responsibility for the male's care, pronouncing him deceased at approximately 10:19 a.m.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and four SIRT investigators deployed to Regina to begin their investigation. A replica firearm was recovered from the scene and has been seized as an exhibit in SIRT's investigation.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the male's death. RPS will maintain responsibility for the investigation that brought police into contact with the individual. As part of the ongoing investigation, SIRT is asking anyone who directly witnessed or may have video of the incident to contact SIRT at sirt@gov.sk.ca.

No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

