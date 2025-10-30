Land of Living Skies First Provincial Aviation Strategy Released

CANADA, October 30 - Released on October 29, 2025

Today, Highways Minister David Marit released the province's first comprehensive aviation strategy, as Saskatchewan Aviation and Aerospace Week takes flight Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

"A safe and competitive aviation industry creates employment, facilitates trade and tourism, provides emergency services, and boosts economic activity," Marit said. "The new aviation strategy will help Saskatchewan chart a course to continue elevating this key part of the provincial transportation network."

The strategy was developed after consulting stakeholders such as airlines, airports, educational institutions, local governments and industry associations.

"The Saskatchewan Aviation Council appreciates the Government of Saskatchewan working with the aviation mode of our transportation system in the province," Saskatchewan Aviation Council President Janet Keim said. "Recognizing the importance and value of the aviation sector to the economic growth and social wellbeing of our citizens, the strategy will improve the existing collaboration and co-ordination with the aviation sector in the province."

To guide aviation policy development across the provincial government, the core of the strategy is formed around the following priorities: enabling economic growth; providing social and health services; fostering provincial aviation career paths; continuing support for community airports; and advocating for clear federal-level regulations.

The full strategy can be read at https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/api/v1/products/127325/formats/150136/download.

Saskatchewan has about 145 facilities to land aircraft, which includes helipads, private airports, community-owned airports, Regina and Saskatoon under the national airports system, 15 Wing Moose Jaw, along with 16 provincial airports owned and operated by the Ministry of Highways.

Saskatchewan Aviation and Aerospace Week recognizes the important social and economic role the sector plays across the province.

-30-

