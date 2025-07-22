Saskatchewan Wildfire Update July 22

CANADA, July 23 - Released on July 22, 2025

As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 22, there are 49 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, one is categorized as contained, 14 are not contained, 17 are ongoing assessments and 17 are listed as protecting values.

Eleven communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval, Jans Bay, Patuanak/English River First Nation, Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Northern Village of Pinehouse, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows, Île-à-la-Crosse, Resort Subdivision of Cole Bay and Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake.

There are four active declarations of local emergency due to wildfire: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, Northern Village of Beauval, Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake and Northern Hamlet of Cole Bay.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) reminds the public that it is important to be prepared should an evacuation alert or an evacuation order be issued for your community. An evacuation alert is to be prepared to leave on short notice while an evacuation order indicates that you are at risk and need to leave immediately using routes provided by officials.

Part of the preparation is being ready to leave, including:

keeping your vehicle fuelled;

being set to evacuate livestock or pets if needed; and

checking in on neighbours who may need assistance.

More information on evacuation planning can be found in the Wildfire Emergency Planning fact sheet.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 Line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

As a reminder, there is a fire ban that is still in place due to the extreme fire risk. The ban encompasses the area north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River. The fire ban prohibits any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the designated boundary. This includes provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District within those boundaries.

The latest wildfire information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

Review the current fire bans and restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites.

