SoldSign Announces Free Offer of 26 Verified Home Seller Leads for Top Real Estate Agents

Real Estate Brokers Discover Predictive Marketing with Active Intent from SoldSign Book a Call with CMO at SoldSign for Demo and 26 Free Home Listing Leads Nearby How Can You Possibly Know This? asked one predictive home seller.

SoldSign gives top agents 26 AI-identified seller leads + ZIP-level insights in a private demo. Only 4 strategy calls available per day.

Active Intent Predictive Marketing is fantastical. If we can secure thousands of exclusive home seller leads for under $20 each week, sign me up!” — Juefeng Ge - Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Ylopo

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoldSign.io Launches Live Demo Series With 26-Lead Giveaway to Showcase Groundbreaking Home Seller Detection TechnologySoldSign.io, the predictive seller data platform that’s redefining how real estate agents generate listings, has announced a limited-time live webinar series — including a free giveaway of 26 exclusive leads to showcase its revolutionary Active Intent™ Marketing System.Each lead represents one of the 26 unique seller behaviors SoldSign tracks — behaviors that signal a homeowner is preparing to sell before they’ve listed or spoken to an agent.“We’re giving real estate professionals a front-row seat into how it works — and giving them 26 leads to prove it,” said Frank Pournelle, founder of SoldSign.io. “No gimmicks. No recycled data. These are verified homeowners showing real signs they’re getting ready to move.”Real Signals. Real Sellers. Real Conversations.SoldSign’s proprietary Active Intent™ System tracks digital behavior across millions of websites — identifying sellers who are researching home equity, mortgage payoff, moving companies, real estate agents, renovations, and other pre-listing activity.Once detected, these anonymous signals are matched to real homeowners by name, phone, email, and property address — and delivered exclusively to the agent who has claimed that ZIP code.This isn’t lead buying. It’s behavioral intelligence — delivered before the seller lists.Exclusive Giveaway: 26 Leads. 26 Seller Behaviors.To celebrate the platform’s growing adoption among top-performing agents, SoldSign is offering a free set of 26 leads during its next live demo — one for each of the 26 intent signals the platform tracks.Agents will see:🔍 The exact behaviors that trigger a homeowner’s inclusion in Active Intent™📊 A walkthrough of how data is sourced, scored, and verified📞 Real homeowner leads in real ZIP codes — delivered live during the session🏡 Insights on how to turn those leads into listings within days“We’re putting our data where our mouth is,” said Pournelle. “If you’re serious about securing listings, this will be the most valuable 30 minutes you spend all month.”Territories Are Exclusive — And Going FastSoldSign gives agents exclusive rights to a ZIP code or Citywide. Once claimed, no other agent can access seller signals in that territory. Leads are delivered weekly, and most agents receive dozens of high-scoring homeowners per month — before sellers reach out to a competing agent or appear on Zillow or Realtor.com.According to industry data, 90% of listings go to the first agent who makes contact. SoldSign’s first-mover advantage is designed to make sure that agent is you.Register for the Live Giveaway Demo🗓️ Book a Private Demo from CMO Frank Pournelle, customized to your territory🎁 Bonus: 26 Exclusive Seller Leads Free With Attendance📍 Territories assigned first-come, first-served👉 Register at www.SoldSign.io Or to book an appointment with SoldSign CMO, access his calendar at https://calendar.app.google/neEQTAfsx2jbcURV6 About SoldSign.ioSoldSign.io is a real estate technology platform that helps agents identify and connect with high-intent home sellers before they list. Powered by its proprietary Active Intent™ System, SoldSign tracks behavioral signals across the web and matches them to verified homeowners in exclusive ZIP codes. With a focus on precision, timing, and data exclusivity, SoldSign helps agents stop chasing cold leads — and start having real conversations with motivated sellers.Press Contact:Frank PournelleCMO, SoldSign.iofrank@agent.tv

