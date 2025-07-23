SecurityBridge Acquires CyberSafe To Deliver Contextual SSO, MFA And Passwordless Authentication To SAP Users

SecurityBridge Acquires CyberSafe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecurityBridge, the creator of the Cybersecurity Command Center for SAP, today announced the acquisition of CyberSafe, a UK-based pioneer in multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for SAP users. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in SAP security innovation, as CyberSafe’s flagship TrustBrokerproducts will further enrich the SecurityBridge platform capabilities. A two-way integration enables customers to transition from password-based authentication to multi-factor authentication across the SAP technology stack, with full insight into the SAP application layer.“SAP’s native security lacks the depth today’s threat landscape demands,” said Christoph Nagy, CEO and Co-founder of SecurityBridge. “This acquisition reinforces our mission to ensure no SAP system or customer is ever compromised. By integrating TrustBroker with our platform, we enable customers to apply passwordless MFA across all SAP workflows, without compromising usability. However, customers can still use TrustBroker products standalone.”With a growing global customer base spanning all industry segments and over three decades of cybersecurity expertise, CyberSafe brings deep authentication capabilities and a proven track record in enterprise-class identity protection. The TrustBroker products offer secure single sign-on (SSO), policy-based MFA during login, and step-up authentication (SUA), utilizing leading MFA applications, such as Microsoft Entra MFA (formerly Azure MFA), Okta, PingID, Duo, RSA SecurID, and TOTP/HOTP apps. Once integrated with SecurityBridge, TrustBroker products will act upon real-time threat signals, such as anomalous logon behavior, suspicious devices, and past user activity, to determine when MFA enforcement is necessary, thereby adding contextual intelligence to SAP user authentication.“For over three decades, CyberSafe has been at the forefront of integrating SAP user authentication with existing infrastructure, such as Microsoft Active Directory,” said Tim Alsop, Managing Director of CyberSafe. “Joining forces with SecurityBridge facilitates building new products and enhancing existing products while leveraging the growing adoption of modern authentication methods. I am also looking forward to being able to deliver integration with the SecurityBridge platform, so that our TrustBroker products can offer contextual and risk-based MFA.”The combined platform offering behavior-based enforcement policies with MFA takes SAP security to a new level by:- Automatically enforcing MFA when users return after long periods of inactivity (e.g., 90+ days).- Prompting MFA for logins outside of a user’s standard working hours.- Enforcing MFA when logins originate from devices not previously associated with the user.- Requiring additional authentication for users with past suspicious behavior or flagged activity.- Triggering MFA when access occurs from devices used by multiple individuals.These context-aware measures will seamlessly adapt authentication requirements to each situation, reducing user friction during normal activity while strengthening protection against abnormal or high-risk access attempts.About CyberSafeCyberSafe is a leading global security software vendor, providing mature, proven, standards-based solutions that enable true enterprise-class single sign-on (SSO), policy-based multi-factor authentication (MFA), and step-up authentication (SUA) for mission-critical SAP business applications. In 1991, the company pioneered the first commercial Kerberos-based security product, including being the first to provide critical security interoperability between Microsoft Windows and non-Microsoft operating systems and applications. More recently, CyberSafe has pioneered step-up authentication for SAP users, a feature not available from any other software vendor. The TrustBroker products are flexible and leverage existing infrastructure to minimize implementation and ongoing costs.About SecurityBridgeSecurityBridge is the leading provider of a comprehensive, SAP-native cybersecurity platform, enabling organizations worldwide to protect their most critical business systems. The platform seamlessly integrates real-time threat monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities directly into the SAP environment, enabling organizations to protect their data's integrity, confidentiality, and availability with minimal manual effort. It provides a 360° view of the SAP security situation and is characterized by user-friendliness, rapid implementation, and transparent licensing. SecurityBridge has a proven track record, including an excellent customer rating and over 7,500 secured SAP systems worldwide. The company is committed to innovation, transparency, and customer focus, ensuring that SAP users can confidently navigate the evolving landscape of SAP security threats. For more information, please visit www.securitybridge.com ###Source: BridgeView Cybersecurity PR Services

