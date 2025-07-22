Governor Abbott Announces Harlingen Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, July 22 - July 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Harlingen has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Harlingen on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside Music Friendly Texas Communities in every region of our state to boost local job creation and economic growth.”

“Harlingen has always worked to provide residents and visitors with fun, family-friendly attractions; the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation will only increase those options,” said Representative Oscar Longoria. “Joining this program will help the city bolster the local economy and music scene and bring more music-related industry to our community. Congratulations to Harlingen and its residents for this great achievement.”

“Becoming a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is about more than entertainment,” said Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda. “It’s about building identity, strengthening our economy, and uniting our community through the power of music.”

“Being recognized as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community shows that Harlingen values creativity, supports local talent, and understands the power of music to bring people together,” said Harlingen City Commissioner Rene Perez. “It helps grow our economy, strengthens tourism, and gives residents more reasons to be proud of where they live.”

Harlingen is the 87th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 80 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state.