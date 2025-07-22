Governor Abbott Announces 2025 Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame Honorees

TEXAS, July 22 - July 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced five extraordinary women to be inducted this year into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame in recognition of their outstanding achievements and for changing the course of Texas history.



“The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes remarkable Texas women for their individual achievements and enduring impact on our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “Cecilia and I are honored to welcome these five trailblazers to be inducted this year for their exceptional contributions in business, public service, science, and more. Each honoree is an inspiration for the next generation of achievers who will follow in their footsteps.”



The 2025 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame honorees and areas of distinction are:

Bonnie J. Dunbar, PhD (Aerospace Engineering) is recognized for her significant contributions to engineering design solutions for human space flight and for her leadership in STEM education. A retired NASA astronaut, Professor Dunbar flew on five Space Shuttle missions, including two dockings with the Mir space station. She is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and Director of the Aerospace Human Systems Laboratory at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Honorable Eva Guzman (Law) is recognized for her devotion to the rule of law and improving outcomes for children in the child welfare system. The first Latina elected to statewide office in Texas, Justice Guzman served on the Supreme Court of Texas, the 14th Court of Appeals, and as a district court judge in Harris County. In over 20 years on the bench, she ruled on thousands of trial and appellate cases and authored over 900 opinions. An American Law Institute member and board member of Texas2036 and The Center for American and International Law, Guzman is a partner at Wright Close & Barger in Houston.

Vicki Hollub (Business) is recognized for her outstanding business leadership. President and CEO of Occidental, an international energy company headquartered in Houston and one of the largest oil and gas producers in Texas and the U.S., Hollub has held management and technical positions for more than four decades with responsibilities on three continents. A mineral engineer from the University of Alabama, she serves on the Lockheed Martin and American Petroleum Institute boards and was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2024.

Adair Margo (Arts/Philanthropy) is recognized for more than four decades of leadership in the arts and humanities. A third generation El Pasoan and former art gallery owner, Margo became devoted to the artist Tom Lea, preserving his legacy through award-winning books and founding the Tom Lea Institute. She served as Chairman of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities under President George W. Bush and has taught at The University of Texas at El Paso and New Mexico State University.

Christine A. Nix, PhD (Law Enforcement) is recognized for her almost 50 years of service as a U.S. Army Reserve officer, local and state law enforcement officer, and university professor. Dr. Nix made history in 1994 becoming the first African American woman promoted into the elite Texas Rangers Division of the Department of Public Safety. She now teaches new generations of law enforcement officers, attorneys, and more at a four-year institution of higher learning.



Hosted by the Office of the Governor and First Lady Cecilia Abbott, the 2025 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 6, at the Texas Woman’s University in Denton.



Prior to the ceremony, in a tradition honoring pioneering Texas women from past generations, the Governor’s Commission for Women will also celebrate Carrie Marcus Neiman, a visionary businesswoman who in 1907 co-founded the Neiman Marcus department store in Dallas.



The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1984 by the Governor’s Commission for Women to recognize the achievements of Texas women. Nominated biennially by Texans and selected by an independent panel of judges, inductees include former First Ladies, astronauts, entrepreneurs, public servants, Olympic athletes, and other women of significant accomplishment. A permanent exhibit is housed at Texas Woman’s University and currently features the biographies and photographs of all recipients.



For a list of past honorees and information on the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame, visit twu.edu/twhf/.

