Lexicon & Line Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality and Mission-Driven Excellence

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lexicon & Line , a national leader in research, strategy, and communications for mission-driven organizations, is proud to announce it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification , the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems. This milestone affirms the firm’s deep commitment to operational excellence, client accountability, and sustained impact.ISO 9001:2015 is the most widely adopted quality management standard worldwide, developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Earning this certification required an independent, rigorous audit of Lexicon & Line’s internal processes, leadership practices, and systems for continuous improvement.“This certification validates the systems we’ve intentionally built to ensure accuracy, consistency, and accountability at every step,” said Mary Johnstun, Founder and CEO of Lexicon & Line. “Our clients trust us with work that impacts lives, and we take that responsibility seriously. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, we are even better positioned to deliver on complex, high-stakes projects with confidence and care.”Lexicon & Line collaborates with government agencies, nonprofits, and public-sector leaders to support informed decision-making, stakeholder engagement, and community-focused outcomes. The firm’s new certification further enhances its ability to operate within regulated, data-driven, and outcomes-focused environments — including federal contracting, public health, and workforce development sectors.“ISO 9001 isn’t just a badge — it’s a reflection of how we work,” Johnstun added. “Our processes are rooted in listening, learning, and delivering what matters. This certification reinforces our long-standing commitment to excellence for our team, our clients, and the communities they serve.”With this certification, Lexicon & Line strengthens its role as a trusted partner in delivering high-quality, mission-aligned services through a scalable, systematized, and client-centered approach.To learn more about Lexicon & Line, please visit: https://lexiconandline.com

