Medicalistics Unveils eZmar 10.2: The Next Evolution in Medication Management

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medicalistics is proud to announce the general availability of eZmar© 10.2, the latest advancement in its EHR-agnostic eZsuite™ of medication management solutions. This release enhances ease of use, automation, and reporting capabilities, further solidifying eZmar’s role in optimizing medication administration.In 2024, eZmar users documented over 17 million medication administrations, averaging 508,000 per week. This number is expected to surpass 30 million in 2025. Medicalistics also expanded its reach by adding two statewide and three county clients, enabling safe and efficient medication administration for an additional 67,000 patients. With three more counties and one state currently implementing eZmar©, Medicalistics anticipates doubling this impact in 2025.With a commitment to innovation and client-driven enhancements, Medicalistics has integrated powerful new features into eZmar© 10.2, including:1. Enhanced automation tools to streamline workflows and reduce manual entry.2. Improved reporting capabilities for better compliance tracking and data insights.3. User interface enhancements for a more intuitive and efficient experience.These advancements ensure that healthcare and correctional facilities can maintain the highest standards of patient care while improving accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.Medicalistics is a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and medication management solutions, dedicated to improving efficiency, compliance, and patient outcomes. By continuously advancing its technology, Medicalistics empowers healthcare professionals to deliver safer and more effective care.

