Medicalistics Recognized by Washington Department of Enterprise Services, Expands Reach in Public Health Sector

We are thrilled to be recognized and selected as a vendor by the Washington Department of Enterprise Services”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicalistics, a leading provider of specialized Electronic Health Record and Healthcare Analytics solutions for corrections and public health, has been selected as an approved EHR (Electronic Health Records) vendor by the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services (DES). This contract (Statewide Contract #23023) enables state, county, and local agencies across Washington state to streamline the procurement process for selection of an Electronic Health Record, such as the solution provided by Medicalistics.
The rigorous DES selection process used for this competitive procurement signifies that Medicalistics’ EHR and Healthcare Analytics solutions have been thoroughly vetted and found to meet the state's stringent standards for technology, security, and service delivery. Now, agencies interested in Medicalistics state of the art Medical Records solution can readily implement our system in a shorter, more focused evaluation process, while still being confident that our underlying technology and qualifications meet state-level expectations.
Medicalistics can now be utilized as a preferred Washington State vendor, to provide solutions for numerous agencies across Washington, including but not limited to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), Health Care Authority (HCA), Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), Department of Health (DOH), and Department of Corrections (DOC). With the rising demand for effective EHR solutions in these varied ecosystems, Medicalistics is well-positioned to transform healthcare delivery across the Evergreen State's diverse agencies.
Medicalistics’ best-in-class EHR solution prioritizes security, compliance, and seamless medication management, making it a perfect fit for facilities and agencies aiming to streamline their operations, increase efficiencies, and improve patient healthcare delivery.
Medicalistics’ flexible workflows readily adapt to optimize patient care and case management, making our solutions increasingly attractive for behavioral health facilities, public health agencies, and other highly regulated environments where healthcare is complex and often fragmented. Medicalistics data analytics platform, Healthworks, supports assessing and monitoring public health variables while addressing health disparities. This highly configurable platform maximizes the investment in an Electronic Health Record by mining available data and combining disparate data sources, that allow root cause identification that promotes public health. Medicalistics' solutions are used in 17 US states through public and private partnerships and are trusted by some of the largest corrections departments in the country, including the Maryland Department of Corrections and the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
"We are thrilled to be recognized and selected as a vendor by the Washington Department of Enterprise Services," said Chris Russell, CEO, and founder of Medicalistics. "Our approval underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge healthcare technology tailored to the unique challenges of correctional, behavioral health and public health facilities. This recognition also positions us to expand our reach and support more agencies across Washington State in their mission to improve patient care."
About Medicalistics:
Medicalistics is a market leader within the public health space. Their portfolio includes best-of-breed solutions from in-house developments such as eZmar and eZwrap, as well as award-winning software from Nextgen Healthcare Enterprise EHR. Their analytics solution, Healthworks Analytics, revolutionizes the use of analytics for clinical care, case management, and grant management. This solution increases operational efficiency, compliance management, and can decrease expenses as it is deployed across Washington.
Medicalistics has extensive experience in the successful implementation of their software solutions in multiple state and county public health environments. Alongside Nextgen, they are leaders in public health implementation, partnering closely to provide the public health community with top-tier technology and professional services. They have served more than 145 facilities and over 5000 healthcare providers, working to improve healthcare every day.
