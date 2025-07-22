Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,970 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Queen Anne’s County 

Maryland State Police News Release

(CHURCH HILL, MD)– Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Queen Anne’s County. 

The driver and sole occupant of a Kia passenger vehicle, identified as Mickie Mowbray, 58, of Greensboro, Maryland, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver, a 22-year-old male and a passenger, 20-year-old female, of a Mazda passenger vehicle were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland for treatment of their injuries. 

Around 9:10 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to southbound U.S. Route 301 at Price Station Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the Mazda was traveling south when it struck the driver’s side of the Kia attempting to cross Rt 301, subsequently causing it to overturn. Police believe that speed may have been a factor in this crash. 

Southbound lanes were closed for approximately three hours. Assistance on scene was provided by personnel from the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff, Queen Anne’s County Fire Department, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. 

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once their investigation is complete, they will submit their findings to the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will decide whether charges will be filed in this case. The crash investigation is active and ongoing. 

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Queen Anne’s County 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more