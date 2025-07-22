Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Queen Anne’s County 

July 22, 2025

(CHURCH HILL, MD)– Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Queen Anne’s County.

The driver and sole occupant of a Kia passenger vehicle, identified as Mickie Mowbray, 58, of Greensboro, Maryland, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver, a 22-year-old male and a passenger, 20-year-old female, of a Mazda passenger vehicle were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland for treatment of their injuries.

Around 9:10 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to southbound U.S. Route 301 at Price Station Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicates the Mazda was traveling south when it struck the driver’s side of the Kia attempting to cross Rt 301, subsequently causing it to overturn. Police believe that speed may have been a factor in this crash.

Southbound lanes were closed for approximately three hours. Assistance on scene was provided by personnel from the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff, Queen Anne’s County Fire Department, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once their investigation is complete, they will submit their findings to the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will decide whether charges will be filed in this case. The crash investigation is active and ongoing.

