Last Day to Apply for Federal Assistance for April Storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Homeowners and business owners who had damage from the destructive storms, tornadoes and flooding in Arkansas in April have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, to apply for federal disaster assistance.

Residents including homeowners, renters and business owners may apply for assistance if your home or business is in Clark, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Desha, Fulton, Greene, Hot Spring, Jackson, Miller, Ouachita, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Francis, Saline, Sharp or White County.

In planning your recovery from the April 2-22 storms, give yourself the widest possible set of options. If you applied for damage or losses after the storms in March, you may apply again for FEMA assistance for uninsured property losses from the April storms. Previous FEMA aid does not affect eligibility for assistance.

Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration also hold many benefits for survivors. SBA loans are not just for businesses. They are the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors. In a presidentially declared disaster, these long-term, low-interest loans are available to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations including houses of worship.

FEMA has many types of assistance available. FEMA may be able to help with basic home repair costs, personal property loss, and temporary housing while you are unable to live in your home. Repair or replacement assistance may be available for a primary vehicle, a computer damaged in the disaster, or books and other items required for school.

To apply for FEMA assistance, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and specialists speak many languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

To apply or to download an SBA application, go to SBA.gov/disaster. You may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Survivors can also submit documents and speak to someone about their FEMA or SBA applications at several sites. To find locations and hours, visit fema.gov/disaster/4873, scroll to the bottom of the page and click the link under “In-person Survivor Assistance.”

For the latest information about Arkansas’ recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4873. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6