FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Wyoming’s Red Canyon Fire

DENVER – This afternoon, FEMA authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Red Canyon Fire burning in Hot Springs County, Wyoming, near Thermopolis.

FEMA Region 8 Acting Administrator Katherine Fox approved the state’s request for a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) after receiving the request this afternoon and determining that the fire threatened such destruction that it would constitute a major disaster.

At the time of the request, the fire was threatening 90 primary homes and 10 secondary homes in addition to other buildings, infrastructure, utilities, equipment and multiple watersheds in the area. Evacuations are taking place for approximately 100 homes. The fire started on August 13, 2025 and has burned more than 34,000 acres of state and private land and is zero-percent contained.

The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires. These grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

Fire Management Assistance Grants are provided through the President's Disaster Relief Fund and are made available by FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause a major disaster. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials and supplies.

For more information on FMAGs, visit https://www.fema.gov/fire-management-assistance-grants-program-details.