Doña Ana County Residents Can Now Apply for Possible FEMA Assistance After Severe Storms, Flooding and Landslides

SANTA FE, New Mexico – FEMA is supporting state and local recovery efforts for New Mexicans in Doña Ana County who sustained damage from the severe storms, flooding and landslides that began June 23, 2025.

Financial assistance is available to eligible homeowners and renters in Doña Ana County through FEMA’s Individual Assistance program. FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Lincoln County was previously designated for Individual Assistance.

Residents in Doña Ana and Lincoln counties with homeowners, renters or flood insurance should file a claim first. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

Homeowners and renters who have disaster-caused damage or loss can apply for FEMA assistance several ways:

The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA App, available on mobile devices.

Get in-person help with at the State Disaster Resource Center located in Lincoln County at Eastern New Mexico University – Ruidoso Annex, 709 Mechem Dr., Ruidoso, NM 88345. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. MT. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. Help is available in most languages. Press 2 for Spanish.

View an accessible video about how to apply at: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

When you apply for assistance, have this information readily available:

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information for direct deposit

Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.

Assistance from FEMA can include grants for home repairs, replacement of uninsured personal property and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Mescalero Apache Tribe and Three Counties Eligible for Public Assistance

The Mescalero Apache Tribe and Doña Ana and Otero counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance. Lincoln County, which was previously designated for debris removal and emergency protective measures under Public Assistance, is now also eligible for permanent work.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Like FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

Additional counties may be added later if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

For the latest information about New Mexico’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4886. Follow FEMA Region 6 on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6 and on X at x.com/FEMARegion6