DisasterAssistance.gov Is Best Way to Reach FEMA

The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. It is also the best place to communicate with FEMA about your application.

After a disaster, you may have moved or discovered additional damage to your home or personal property. It is important to keep FEMA advised of any changes to your situation. Missing or outdated materials could delay getting you the help you need. Common details that may need to be updated:

Current housing situation, phone number, or mailing address.

Adding or removing the name of a person designated to speak for you.

Adding or changing names of household members and number of people living in your home.

Changes to your application for FEMA assistance.

Correcting or verifying home and property damage.

Updating payment preference.

Set up an account at DisasterAssistance.gov to keep all of your information current. If you applied online, you already have an account. If you applied any other way, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, click “Sign-in” in the top navigation, then click “Create an Account”.

Receive messages, upload documents and follow the status of your application at DisasterAssistance.gov. For those who don’t have Internet access or need services not on the FEMA website, call the Helpline at 800-621-3362.

FEMA is committed to providing equal access to federal assistance for Tennesseans who were affected by the April 2-24 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding. Anyone with an accessibility need who is applying for FEMA assistance should let FEMA know by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.