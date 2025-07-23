Celebrities Saddle Up for Cause-Driven Polo Match in Virginia, Sept. 6

L to R: Tim Johnson, Team Captain Tareq Salahi

MIDDLEBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This September, globally-lauded the International Polo Tour (IPT) will be bringing their victory streak and dedication to philanthropy to Virginia’s polo world during the annual star-studded Sunset Polo USA vs. South Africa Val De Vie match and Rockin’ the Runway Fashion Show in support of 501(c)3 charitable organization We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) Set at Twilight PoloStadium in Middleburg, Virginia, this year’s Sunset Polo will honor 11 years of the IPT’s partnership with WWSC, a relationship built upon the mutual goal of emotionally and financially supporting those struggling to overcome cancer diagnoses. The event will welcome sports world superstars Josh Norman and Tim Johnson of the NFL as they duke it out on the polo field, as well as celebrity fashion designer Miguel Wilson who will lead the evening’s glamorous fashion show.“As an NFL Oakland Raider AFC Champion and Super Bowl Special Teams MVP (awarded by Hall Of Fame Wide Receiver Jerry Rice), I know how spectacular being in the arena and on the field is,” said Johnson. “It's an honor to have this chance again- playing polo in front of fans brings a level of excitement to me that only those mired by the dust, sweat, blood, and tears in hard fought battles can appreciate.”“With my horse and mallet, I will compete fiercely in the polo match to bring home a first-place victory trophy during this year’s Sunset Polo. Prepare to enjoy a show that will go down in history. Excited is an understatement- let's ride! Go USA & International Polo!”Additionally, September 6th will become the birthplace of the U.S. 's first ‘International Polo Tour Crypto Cup’, with the IPT joining the booming industry through strategic collaborations with technological sponsors and leaders such as FAIM.World to create exclusive digital content for longtime fans.“This event is an incredible milestone for our team, and one we are prepared to make a truly historic night,” said Tareq Salahi, Chairman of the IPT Association, Team Captain, & NBC/Bravo Alumni star from the Real Housewives franchise. “Throughout history, Virginia has been one of the key homes for polo, and we are excited to once again share in that love while raising awareness for an amazing organization. After all, ‘Virginia is for Lovers’!”During the evening, a specially-selected product raffle will be held, with proceeds going directly to WWSC’s mission. Products up for auction will include luxury goods provided by event sponsors, including pampeano. Additionally, attendees will receive gift bags with speciality items including fromUppy!.Salahi added, “We could not be more grateful for our incredible sponsors who helped make this event possible. Our team is determined to pull out all of the stops to ensure Sunset Polo’s success, and we look forward to seeing our loyal fans come together for a powerful night.”2025’s Sunset Polo match in support of WWSC will be held:Saturday, September 6th6:00pmTwilight PoloStadium 37636 Charisma Lane Middleburg, VALink to purchase tickets (LIMITED-TIME EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE) : https://sunsetpolo.tscheckout.com/event/sunset-polo-fall-ball-2025 Learn more about the IPT: http://www.internationalpolotour.com/ About the International Polo Tour:The International Polo Tour, founded by Captain Tareq Salahi, brings the love of Polo to a wider audience, uniting international cultures in a celebration of both their common bonds and their diversity. From Snow Polo to Beach Polo to Elephant Polo, IPT provides support worldwide, including Argentina, Australia, Asia, England, South America, Italy, and throughout the United States including the high-net-worth region of the Capitol Region area of Washington D.C and the Northeast & Florida markets.This game is rich with tradition in markets around the world, reaching far beyond the field. To fully capture the spirit of America and its international challengers, as well as the imagination and enthusiasm of their people, this cooperative effort combines government relations, upscale consumer goods, and tourism initiatives. It serves as an economic development engine for the United States and its international partners.The IPT is thankful for all of its incredible sponsors and supporters, including ESPN, Douglas Elliman, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Nutrl Vodka Seltzer, Four Seasons, Coca-Cola, Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises, Resorts at Sea, Stryk Global, Hostage Aid, Freedom Polo Farm, TJB SuperYachts, Makina, Out East Eyewear, Transmedia Sports PR, Sideline Surgeons, Equine Sports Marketing.com, Miguel Wilson, Capital Sculpture Garden & Winery, Twilight Polo Club, Oui Producciones, Celebration Winery, Oasis Winery, I ❤️Food , & Salty Bottom Blue.For Sponsorship information, please contact amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-908-1683

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.