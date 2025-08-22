First-Ever United States Polo Crypto Cup To Blend Historic Sport with Modernized, Digital Fan Technology

MIDDLEBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This September 6th, the worlds of historic sports and modern technology will come together during the first ever International Polo Tour Crypto Cup in Virginia, setting the stage for a new level of fan enjoyment all while supporting 501(c)3 charitable organization We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC).A key component of this year’s annual Sunset Polo USA vs. South Africa match in Middleburg and led by Florida-based the International Polo Tour (IPT), the game will welcome NFL superstars Josh Norman and Tim Johnson as two teams duke it out for victory, all with a new technological twist- spectators will have the opportunity to immortalize the evening and their favorite players through crypto-powered digital goods, a reality brought to life through IPT’s strategic partnership with Web3 and digital asset platform FAIM.WORLD “The past few years have truly shown crypto’s popularity and power, and we knew we wanted to find a way to connect this innovation with one of history’s most iconic sports,” said Tareq Salahi, Chairman of the IPT Association, Team Captain, & NBC/Bravo Alumni star from the Real Housewives franchise. “When FAIM.WORLD’s team approached us with the idea of generating artistic digital collectibles for our fans, we immediately began planning how we could boost our fans' enjoyment, all while ensuring the evening was unforgettable across the board. We look forward to unveiling each carefully-crafted design ahead of September 6th!”Led by CEO Dana Farbo, FAIM.WORLD’s platform specializes in connecting fans with their favorite celebrities through timeless artistic reimaginings and interactions, as well as working towards the next generation of creative expression through state-of-the-art technology. As part of the partnership with the IPT, FAIM.WORLD will provide customized, exclusive artwork of both IPT and the South African team designed by renowned designer/company CCO Ron Burkhardt and NFT illustrator Clark Mitchell. Additionally, FAIM.WORLD will hold selfie signings and one-on-one meetings with players for fans as well as develop a special app website for purchasing products.“We are grateful for the opportunity to support this incredible event,” said Farbo. “The IPT has become a staple across the modern polo world, and their more than a decade of work raising funds for We Will Survive Cancer warmed our hearts. Each step of this process has been taken with the utmost care, and we know fans will appreciate the chance to preserve the evening’s excitement.”2025’s Sunset Polo match in support of WWSC will be held:Saturday, September 6th6:00pmTwilight PoloStadium 37636 Charisma Lane Middleburg, VAAdditional information:Learn more about the IPT: http://www.internationalpolotour.com/ About the International Polo Tour:The International Polo Tour, founded by Captain Tareq Salahi, brings the love of Polo to a wider audience, uniting international cultures in a celebration of both their common bonds and their diversity. From Snow Polo to Beach Polo to Elephant Polo, IPT provides support worldwide, including Argentina, Australia, Asia, England, South America, Italy, and throughout the United States including the high-net-worth region of the Capitol Region area of Washington D.C and the Northeast & Florida markets.This game is rich with tradition in markets around the world, reaching far beyond the field. To fully capture the spirit of America and its international challengers, as well as the imagination and enthusiasm of their people, this cooperative effort combines government relations, upscale consumer goods, and tourism initiatives. It serves as an economic development engine for the United States and its international partners.The IPT extends our heartfelt thanks to all of our supporters who helped make this event possible including Douglas Elliman, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Nutrl Vodka Seltzer, Four Seasons, Coca-Cola, Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises, Resorts at Sea, Stryk Global, Hostage Aid, Freedom Polo Farm, TJB SuperYachts, Makina, Out East Eyewear, TransMedia Group Sports PR, Sideline Surgeons, Equine Sports Marketing.com, Arctic Wolf, Miguel Wilson, María Torrez, Josie’s Nifty Thrifty, DC International Models, Valdez Management, Capital Sculpture Garden & Winery, Twilight Polo Club, Oui Producciones, Celebration Winery, Oasis Winery, I ❤️Food , Salty Bottom Blue, & CHEF DMV.We’d like to recognize the generous contributions of our community partners and supporting sponsors Uppy!, pampeano, Katia Designs, Stick & Ball, Stack by Phi Health, Marquee Design Studio, and Duck Stick.Additionally, the International Polo Tour will be traveling to Antarctica this November 11th through November 23rd, during which they will be hosting the first Antarctica foot Polo match on local icebergs. Pictures will be made available to media upon request.For Sponsorship information, please contact amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-908-1683

