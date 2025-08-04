Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,111 in the last 365 days.

IPT Hotels at Sea Polo Team Closes Morven Park Season with Thrilling Victory, Undefeated for a Decade

L to R: Fran Mera, Nizar Zakka and Tareq Salahi, Chairman of the Board for Hotels at Sea®, Resorts at Sea™ & Connoisseur

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Polo Tour (IPT) Hotels at Sea Luxury Cruises Polo Team capped off its summer series at Morven Park International Polo Club with a breathtaking 12-10 victory over Team Salesforce. In a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the final chukker saw Hotels at Sea power ahead in a dramatic finish, securing their place as one of the most exciting teams in the sport.

Match Highlights:
Final Score: Hotels at Sea 12 – Salesforce 10
MVP & High Scorer: Tareq Salahi with 8 goals
Best Playing Pony: Napoleon, ridden by Salahi during the 3rd chukker

Team Lineup:
Position 1: Tareq Salahi & Team Captain
Position 2: Nizar Zakka
Position 3: Fran Merra

“This was a team victory built on passion, strategy, and incredible horsemanship,” said Tareq Salahi. “We’re thrilled to end the summer series at Morven Park with such momentum heading into the fall.”

The IPT team now sets its sights on the remaining summer and upcoming fall season at Twilight Polo Club in Middleburg, VA, returning for their annual Sunset Polo USA vs. South Africa Val De Vie match and Rockin’ the Runway Fashion Show in support of 501(c)3 charitable organization We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at 6pm.

The evening promises high drama, international flair, and groundbreaking innovation in the world of polo.

Featured Matches:
The Celebrity Cup featuring NFL Alumni All Stars vs. NBC/Bravo Alumni All Stars
USA vs. South Africa International Match
The First-Ever International Crypto Arena Cup

A fusion of sport and crypto innovation that introduces a new era in global polo.

Event Info:
- Location: Twilight Polo Stadium, 37636 Charisma Lane, Middleburg, VA
- Date & Time: Saturday, September 6 · Gates open at 6:00 PM
- Tickets: https://sunsetpolo.tscheckout.com/event/sunset-polo-fall-ball-2025

Proceeds support WWSC global conservation and community projects. We are grateful to our generous gift bag sponsors pampeano and Uppy! whose thoughtful contributions help elevate the guest experience and add a personal touch to this year’s event.

Learn more about the IPT: http://www.internationalpolotour.com/

Adrienne Mazzone
TransMedia Group
+1 5619081683
amazzone@transmediagroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IPT Hotels at Sea Polo Team Closes Morven Park Season with Thrilling Victory, Undefeated for a Decade

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more