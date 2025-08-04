IPT Hotels at Sea Polo Team Closes Morven Park Season with Thrilling Victory, Undefeated for a Decade

L to R: Fran Mera, Nizar Zakka and Tareq Salahi, Chairman of the Board for Hotels at Sea®, Resorts at Sea™ & Connoisseur

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Polo Tour (IPT) Hotels at Sea Luxury Cruises Polo Team capped off its summer series at Morven Park International Polo Club with a breathtaking 12-10 victory over Team Salesforce. In a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the final chukker saw Hotels at Sea power ahead in a dramatic finish, securing their place as one of the most exciting teams in the sport.Match Highlights:Final Score: Hotels at Sea 12 – Salesforce 10MVP & High Scorer: Tareq Salahi with 8 goalsBest Playing Pony: Napoleon, ridden by Salahi during the 3rd chukkerTeam Lineup:Position 1: Tareq Salahi & Team CaptainPosition 2: Nizar ZakkaPosition 3: Fran Merra“This was a team victory built on passion, strategy, and incredible horsemanship,” said Tareq Salahi. “We’re thrilled to end the summer series at Morven Park with such momentum heading into the fall.”The IPT team now sets its sights on the remaining summer and upcoming fall season at Twilight Polo Club in Middleburg, VA, returning for their annual Sunset Polo USA vs. South Africa Val De Vie match and Rockin’ the Runway Fashion Show in support of 501(c)3 charitable organization We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at 6pm.The evening promises high drama, international flair, and groundbreaking innovation in the world of polo.Featured Matches:The Celebrity Cup featuring NFL Alumni All Stars vs. NBC/Bravo Alumni All StarsUSA vs. South Africa International MatchThe First-Ever International Crypto Arena CupA fusion of sport and crypto innovation that introduces a new era in global polo.Event Info:- Location: Twilight Polo Stadium, 37636 Charisma Lane, Middleburg, VA- Date & Time: Saturday, September 6 · Gates open at 6:00 PM- Tickets: https://sunsetpolo.tscheckout.com/event/sunset-polo-fall-ball-2025 Proceeds support WWSC global conservation and community projects. We are grateful to our generous gift bag sponsors pampeano and Uppy! whose thoughtful contributions help elevate the guest experience and add a personal touch to this year’s event.Learn more about the IPT: http://www.internationalpolotour.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.