IPT Hotels at Sea Polo Team Closes Morven Park Season with Thrilling Victory, Undefeated for a Decade
L to R: Fran Mera, Nizar Zakka and Tareq Salahi, Chairman of the Board for Hotels at Sea®, Resorts at Sea™ & Connoisseur
Match Highlights:
Final Score: Hotels at Sea 12 – Salesforce 10
MVP & High Scorer: Tareq Salahi with 8 goals
Best Playing Pony: Napoleon, ridden by Salahi during the 3rd chukker
Team Lineup:
Position 1: Tareq Salahi & Team Captain
Position 2: Nizar Zakka
Position 3: Fran Merra
“This was a team victory built on passion, strategy, and incredible horsemanship,” said Tareq Salahi. “We’re thrilled to end the summer series at Morven Park with such momentum heading into the fall.”
The IPT team now sets its sights on the remaining summer and upcoming fall season at Twilight Polo Club in Middleburg, VA, returning for their annual Sunset Polo USA vs. South Africa Val De Vie match and Rockin’ the Runway Fashion Show in support of 501(c)3 charitable organization We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at 6pm.
The evening promises high drama, international flair, and groundbreaking innovation in the world of polo.
Featured Matches:
The Celebrity Cup featuring NFL Alumni All Stars vs. NBC/Bravo Alumni All Stars
USA vs. South Africa International Match
The First-Ever International Crypto Arena Cup
A fusion of sport and crypto innovation that introduces a new era in global polo.
Event Info:
- Location: Twilight Polo Stadium, 37636 Charisma Lane, Middleburg, VA
- Date & Time: Saturday, September 6 · Gates open at 6:00 PM
- Tickets: https://sunsetpolo.tscheckout.com/event/sunset-polo-fall-ball-2025
Proceeds support WWSC global conservation and community projects. We are grateful to our generous gift bag sponsors pampeano and Uppy! whose thoughtful contributions help elevate the guest experience and add a personal touch to this year’s event.
Learn more about the IPT: http://www.internationalpolotour.com/
