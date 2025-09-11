Annual Virginia IPT Sunset Polo™ Unites Fashion Icons and Celebrity Athletes to Champion Cancer Charity

International Polo Tour Association Sunset Polo™ Photo Credit IPT/Dina Martucci; One Photo FAIM.WORLD

MIDDLEBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, the city of Middleburg, Virginia became more than the home of annual We Will Survive Cancer IPT Sunset Polo™ festivities- it became a center for life-changing philanthropy, technological innovation, breathtaking beauty, and a symbol of what the modern polo world has to offer.Set at the iconic Twilight PoloStadium, this year’s IPT Sunset Polo™, doubling as the 11th anniversary of the International Polo Tour ’s (IPT) work with 501(c)3 charitable organization We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) , saw the IPT team come face-to-face with South African powerhouses, a highly-anticipated match that ended in a stunning 11-8 win for Team USA. Preceding the game was the Celebrity All Star Polo Match touting dynamic NFL players Josh Norman and Tim Johnson alongside IPT Team Captain (and Bravo alumni) Tareq Salahi, a game that ended in a tie honoring both sides strength and determination.However, the evening wasn’t over yet- finishing out the night’s three matches was the first-ever International Polo Tour Crypto Cup, a match enhanced by modernized crypto technology courtesy of Web3 and digital asset platform FAIM.WORLD . In addition to fans living in the moment, witnessing the power of pro polo players, attendees had the opportunity to better immortalize the event through personalized, signed digital photographs and artwork, all carefully crafted by renowned designer/company CCO Ron Burkhardt and NFT illustrator Clark Mitchell. The match, which ended in a score of 10-6, marked the first occurrence of crypto in the polo world, setting the stage for the technology’s future use in the sport.“I am incredibly proud of my team- we all gave our best out on the field, and we could feel the intense energy and excitement spreading among those in the crowd,” said Salahi. “Each year, we continue building our strength and momentum, and we are proud to announce that our country for next year will be THAILAND! We are already setting our eyes on making next year’s match even better for fans and players alike.”South African player Cody Ellis, one of the world’s highest rated arena polo players, added, “It was an absolute honor to be part of this wonderful event. My heart was pumping every moment, and I know the incredible fans in the audience felt the same. I am grateful I could help make polo history all while advancing the mission of We Will Survive Cancer.”Following the polo matches, all-star eye-catchers took the stage during the Rockin The Runway™ Fashion Show led by Celebrity Fashion Designer Miguel Wilson and produced by Valdez Management. Hailing from DC International Models, beauties including Lupita Anez (Mrs. Hispanoamérica International 2025) and Dilenny Lora-Comprés (Sra. Joven Hispanoamérica USA 2025) rocked the polo runway while wearing designer Marian Style clothing by María Torrez with glamorous accessories provided by sustainable fashion innovator Josie’s Nifty Thrifty.During the evening, an exclusive raffle was also held, offering attendees the chance to snag glamorous products from a variety of luxurious brands, with proceeds going directly to WWSC to forward their mission of helping families nationally.Gayela Bynum, Founder and Chair of We Will Survive Cancer, stated, “My heart is absolutely full seeing all of the love not just for the night’s star players, but also our organization. WWSC was founded on the belief that people deserve support and the utmost care during their darkest hour, and this year’s Sunset Polo™ has raised essential funding to continue reaching that goal. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the IPT ahead of next year’s match.”Salahi added, “Huge thanks to everyone who made this year’s IPT Sunset Polo™ shine! From thousands of hours in preparation to a spectacular night under the lights, it turned into pure magic- excitement, elegance, and a cause close to our hearts! Save the date now: USA vs. THAILAND World Cup Invitational – next year! More details to be announced soon!”The IPT extends its heartfelt thanks to all of our supporters who helped make this year’s Sunset Polo™ possible including Douglas Elliman, Old Town Crier, Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Nutrl Vodka Seltzer, Four Seasons, Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises, Resorts at Sea, Hostage Aid Worldwide, Freedom Polo Farm, Makani, Out East Eyewear, Photozyme MD, Alpha Acquisitions, TransMedia Group Sports PR, Sideline Surgeons, Equine Sports Marketing.com, Tareq Salahi Bespoke Events, Arctic Wolf, Photozyme MD, Maxiom Tech, Hyperlogs, Piedmont Polo, Optica Labs, Head Impact Prevention, Miguel Wilson Collection, Marian Style, María Torrez, Josie’s Nifty Thrifty, DC International Models, Valdez Management, Capital Sculpture Garden & Winery, Twilight Polo Club, Oui Producciones, Celebration Winery, Oasis Winery, I ❤️Food & CHEF DMV.Guests also took home carefully-curated gift bags including samples from event sponsors like Uppy!, pampeano, Katia Designs, Stick & Ball, Stack by Phi Health, Marquee Design Studio, and Joe Jurgielewicz & Son, Ltd.For Sponsorship information, please contact amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-908-1683

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.