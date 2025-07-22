Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks/ Stolen Dirt Bike

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4006423

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                        

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Between the night of July 21 and the morning of July 22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bayley Hazen Road, Ryegate VT

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                           

 

 

VICTIM: Dylon Vance

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police received the report of a stolen 2023 Suzuki DR-Z400 dirt bike from a residence on Bayley Hazen Road in Ryegate.

 

Vermont State Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

