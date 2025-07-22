St Johnsbury Barracks/ Stolen Dirt Bike
CASE#: 25A4006423
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Between the night of July 21 and the morning of July 22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bayley Hazen Road, Ryegate VT
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Dylon Vance
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police received the report of a stolen 2023 Suzuki DR-Z400 dirt bike from a residence on Bayley Hazen Road in Ryegate.
Vermont State Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111
