St Johnsbury Barracks/ Stolen Dirt Bike

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4006423

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Between the night of July 21 and the morning of July 22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bayley Hazen Road, Ryegate VT

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Dylon Vance

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police received the report of a stolen 2023 Suzuki DR-Z400 dirt bike from a residence on Bayley Hazen Road in Ryegate.

Vermont State Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111