Traina Announces Leven Capital Acquires ARBO Marketing in Eight‑Figure Deal

AI‑powered agency joins global investor to set the 2026 marketing benchmark

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luke Traina, Founder and CEO of ARBO Marketing ( ARBOm ), the AI‑driven agency that posted 1,600%+ year‑over‑year revenue growth in 2024, today announced its acquisition by Leven Capital in a blockbuster eight‑figure collective deal. ARBO CEO Luke Traina and CMO David Acosta will shift to strategic advisory roles while retaining equity and steering the rollout of ARBOm’s next roadmap.“We waited for a partner who shared our obsession with intelligent scale,” said Traina. “Waiting for the right operator fit wasn’t a luxury—it was the only way this next chapter could work.”Why Leven Bought ARBOmLeven Capital Managing Partner, Athan Seyler, cited ARBO’s proprietary AI‑human delivery stack—as “the clearest blueprint yet for post‑cookie performance marketing.”The acquisition also formally aligns ARBO Marketing with its sister company ARBOai — the world’s first AI Profit Audit consulting firm co‑founded by Luke Traina and David Acosta — giving enterprise brands a single, end‑to‑end pipeline from audit‑grade AI strategy through full go‑to‑market execution.New Leadership, Same TrajectoryBrand strategist, Michael Price, will step in as CMO unveiling ARBOm’s next‑gen automation suite built to automate the repeatable while leaving mission‑critical calls to human experts—ARBO’s non‑negotiable formula for lasting performance.Acosta added, "This isn’t an exit but more so an acceleration. We’re doubling down on our unique model to integrate AI systems that will define what a marketing firm is in 2026. We changed the game. Now we’re scaling it globally."Following the acquisition, all other branches of ARBO Holdings—including ARBOai and ARBO Capital—will continue operations without interruption. Our offices in San Francisco, New York City, and Dubai remain fully operational, supporting global clients across AI consulting, innovation strategy, and venture advisory. The acquisition of ARBO Marketing allows each division to sharpen its focus while accelerating growth across the entire ARBO ecosystem.Media Contactdavid@arbollc.comThis release contains forward‑looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

