DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARBO LLC, Inc Magazine ’s fastest-growing AI consulting firm, has just fortified its leadership team with the addition of two high-profile board advisors: Vinh Vuong and Willie Costa. Both bring unparalleled expertise across finance, aerospace, and technology that will power ARBO’s next phase of industry dominance. ARBO is now positioned to redefine Commercial Use of AI In military, finance, and global politics.Vinh Vuong, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Garrison Fathom, is a seasoned investor and trusted advisor with extensive experience in technology, finance, and government affairs. Renowned for achieving an impressive 133% average annual return on investments across diverse sectors ranging from energy to technology, Vuong has co-led transformative multi-billion-dollar transactions in vital industries that includes critical and rare-earth minerals. His strategic acumen has been pivotal in forging public-private partnerships that have reshaped 5G infrastructure in the U.S. and bolstered America's supply chain for critical and rare-earth minerals. Vuong's influence extends to consulting for governments and Fortune 500 companies, where he provides essential insights that drive innovation and strategic growth. In his collaboration with ARBO, Vuong will leverage his extensive expertise to help the company secure legislative support, cultivate strategic alliances, and expand into new markets, all of which will fortify ARBO's position at the forefront of the AI revolution.Willie Costa, Co-Founder, Vice Chairman, and COO of Garrison Fathom, brings over 20 years of aviation and aerospace engineering expertise, including roles at NASA and leading autonomous VTOL vehicle projects with budgets exceeding $100 million. His deep technical knowledge, coupled with operational foresight, has secured $336 million in sales to international defense partners and driven operational improvements across multiple industries. Willie’s technical and leadership skills will fuel ARBO’s AI integration strategies across defense, aviation, and tech sectors, ensuring ARBO stays ten steps ahead of the competition.“The onboarding of Vinh and Willie solidifies ARBO’s dominance as the go-to firm for AI architecture and strategy,” said Luke Traina , ARBO’s visionary Founder and CEO. With two prior successful exits and explosive growth of over 2,000% in the past year alone, Traina has proven himself as a trailblazing leader in business, having already been featured this year in Inc. Magazine. “ARBO isn’t just leading the AI revolution—we’re defining it.”David Acosta, ARBO’s Head of AI, is the driving force behind the firm’s revolutionary AI strategies. Acosta’s unique approach to AI architecture, blending advanced NLP systems with innovative frameworks and use cases has positioned ARBO at the front lines of AI. “David doesn’t just build AI systems—he ensures they amplify human capability and drive tangible business outcomes,” said TrainaAbout ARBOARBO LLC is a leading AI consulting firm specializing in next-generation AI architecture, strategy, and implementation. Celebrated for its remarkable growth and pioneering AI solutions, ARBO serves a wide array of industries—including military defense, government, finance, and industrial sectors—delivering high-impact, zero-risk solutions that redefine the role of AI in both business and government.

