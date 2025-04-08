ARBO AI Announces Global Expansion with New Offices in Helsinki and London, Accelerating Access to Its AI Profit Audit

Fresh off its Dubai launch, the world’s first AI consulting firm focused solely on financial outcomes targets Europe to meet surging demand in the AI space.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARBOai , Led by Luke Traina and David Acosta, the world’s only consulting firm specializing exclusively in AI Profit Audits, today announced its expansion into Europe with new offices opening this month in Helsinki, Finland and London, United Kingdom. This strategic growth builds on ARBOai’s accelerating momentum in New York City, San Francisco, Texas, and most recently, Dubai, underscoring its mission to meet global demand for profit-first AI solutions.Unlocking Hidden Revenue with AI Profit AuditsARBOai’s proprietary AI Profit Audit is designed to uncover untapped revenue, reduce operational costs, and accelerate performance through tailored AI strategy and integrations. Unlike traditional AI audits that focus on mere technical infrastructure or compliance, ARBOai’s methodology is engineered to deliver measurable financial results, transforming AI from a buzzword into a bottom-line asset.Surging Global Demand Sparks Expansion“Our expansion into Europe is happening way ahead of schedule because the demand for ROI-focused AI has become overwhelming,” said Luke Traina, CEO and Founding Partner of ARBOai. “Companies aren’t just looking for AI—they’re looking for profit by way of AI - big difference. By opening in Helsinki and London, we’re ensuring they don’t have to wait.”The new offices will serve as regional hubs for localized support, while still connecting clients to ARBOai’s global network of top-tier AI strategists and specialists. The announcement follows ARBOai’s recent success in Dubai, where rapid adoption and community partnerships have firmly established the firm in the UAE.Looking AheadARBOai plans to continue its global rollout throughout 2025 and into 2026, with additional locations under evaluation based on rising demand. The company’s growth reflects a broader shift in the AI consulting industry—from theoretical innovation to tangible financial impact.Follow the JourneyStay up to date on ARBOai’s expansion, announcements, and insights by following ARBOai on LinkedIn.About ARBOaiARBOai is the world’s first consulting firm dedicated to AI Profit Audits, helping businesses uncover hidden revenue, streamline operations, and accelerate growth through strategic AI implementation. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Texas, Dubai, Helsinki, and London, ARBO blends elite technical strategy with a relentless focus on financial performance and outcomes.

