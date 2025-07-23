Utility Global Appoints Derek Kramer as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Operational Scale and Commercial Growth

Derek Kramer, Chief Operating Officer at Utility Global

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility Global , the clean hydrogen technology leader unlocking low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen from industrial off-gases and biogases, today announced the appointment of Derek Kramer as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.Kramer brings over two decades of transformational leadership across the renewable energy, technology, utilities, and security sectors. He has consistently delivered operational excellence, scaled complex organizations, and led both digital and cultural transformations in public and private companies.“Derek’s deep expertise across operations, IT, cybersecurity, and large-scale program management, combined with his experience navigating IPOs and major M&A events, make him uniquely suited to help lead Utility through its next phase of growth,” said Parker Meeks, CEO. “His leadership will be critical as we build the systems and processes needed to commercialize our technology and scale globally.”Most recently, Kramer served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Shine Technologies, where he oversaw operations across multiple advanced technology business lines. Prior to that, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Archaea Energy, joining the company in its early stage and helping lead its evolution from early-stage startup to a $4 billion acquisition by BP. He also currently serves on the board of IntellPro.Earlier in his career, Kramer held senior leadership roles at American Electric Power, where he established the AEP Digital Innovation Center and tripled the company’s digital project pipeline, as well as Pacific Gas & Electric, Tyco Integrated Security, and Service King.At Utility, Kramer will lead all aspects of operations, with a focus on building scalable systems to support global commercialization of the company’s H2Gen platform and other decarbonization technologies.Utility Global also acknowledged the contributions of Nigel McMullen, who has served in the COO role with distinction. McMullen will work closely with Kramer to ensure a smooth transition and continue supporting key initiatives.“On behalf of the entire Utility team, I want to thank Nigel for his leadership and impact during a critical phase of our journey,” added Meeks. “We are grateful for his continued support and partnership through this transition.”###About Utility GlobalUtility pioneers clean hydrogen solutions that power the economic energy transition for hard-to-abate industries such as steel, mobility, upstream oil & gas, refining, and chemicals. Utility’s breakthrough H2Gentechnology harnesses energy from dilute, low-value industrial off-gases and various biogases to produce high-purity, low-to-negative carbon intensity hydrogen from water, without electricity, using its proprietary electrochemical process. H2Gen systems have been proven to provide the utmost operationally flexible and integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, enabling practical, cost-effective decarbonization.H2Gen also produces a high-concentration CO₂ stream, simplifying and reducing the cost of carbon capture. Designed to be modular, scalable, and with the smallest hydrogen production footprint, H2Gen empowers customers to convert low-value inputs into high-value clean energy, fuels, or feedstocks. This helps heavy industries meet both business and sustainability goals on their energy transition journey.Utility is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. For more information on Utility’s solutions and services details, visit www.utilityglobal.com

