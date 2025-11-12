Soane Materials Launches Licensable Manufacturing Platform for Sustainable Consumer Home Care Products

New regenerative materials platform available to license powered by SoMatrix Core technology

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soane Materials , the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company, today announced that it has launched its industry-first, patented SoMatrix Core technology for the Soane Licensing Platform. The SoaneClean Licensing Platform is a next-generation petrochemical-free materials development platform that delivers high active loading, rapid dissolution, and complete biodegradability. Products made utilizing the platform have been tested and proven on existing manufacturing equipment, minimizing the need for capital investment and simplifying scale-up.The SoMatrix Core is a patented innovation engine of IP that includes formulations, product designs, and application and process know-how that transforms partner goals into commercial products and accelerates product development from idea to shelf. Working with Soane Materials’ scientists and engineers, partners gain direct support to integrate Soane’s technology into their existing lines; achieving rapid customization and scale-up with minimal capex. Each of the company verticals — SoaneClean, SoaneSwell, SoanePack, and SoaneAdd — applies the same core science to reimagine cleaning, absorbent, and packaging products for a circular, nature-aligned economy.SOMATRIX CORE DETAILS:* IP & Patents: the core of our proprietary technology is the ability to control and regulate, at high performance, the use of natural polymers to carry high-activity cleaning agents and control the dispersion and release of those agents at the time of use by the consumer. Soane Materials also has a significant portfolio of patents and proprietary materials science engineering associated with that IP that forms the basis of the SoMatrix Core.* Formulations: at the heart of Soane Materials are concentrated formulations leveraging microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) that, with the SoMatrix Core, rehydrates over a controlled time to completely release a wide range of cleaning actives. Every formulation is unique to Soane Materials, protected and supported by a strong and growing patent portfolio, ensuring partners can innovate with confidence.* Product designs: the SoMatrix Core unlocks tunable product formats (e.g., sheets, foams, high-solids concentrates) that don’t rely on petrochemical or PVA binders. This breakthrough enables the design of fully customizable consumer product platforms (laundry sheets, other home cleaning and personal care sheets, flushable wipes, pet care and personal hygiene products, and more...) all anchored on the same regeneratively sourced biomass backbone. By adjusting formulation parameters, manufacturers can precisely tailor their end product for specific performance, dosing needs, and environmental goals; delivering real sustainability without compromising functionality. This versatility allows sustainability-minded brands to diversify product lines without reinventing their supply chain, turning sustainable innovation into scalable growth.“The SoMatrix Core is based on microfibrillated cellulose (MFC). We have cracked the code of contradictory requirements of rapid dispersibility and shelf stability. This unique ability of ours has led to a portfolio of revolutionary products and anchors the Soane Licensing Program. With this breakthrough, we have transformed nature's most abundant fiber into high-performance, bio-based, and fully biodegradable materials,” said David Soane, CEO of Soane Materials. “Our patent-protected technology platform sets a new standard for high-performance, sustainable, and plastic-free consumer products and enables our partners to commercialize innovations in months compared to the three to five years that are typical in legacy product development.”For more information on the licensing opportunities with Soane Materials and detailed application specifications, please visit www.soanematerials.com or to schedule a meeting with Elizabeth (Liz) Huth-Helriegel, Business Development Director of Cleaning Products, click here: https://calendly.com/ehuth-helriegel-soanetechnologies/30min ###About Soane MaterialsSoane Materials, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company working passionately in the development of bio-based and biodegradable materials designed to replace plastics and petrochemicals in various consumer and industrial applications. By integrating advanced material science with scalable manufacturing processes, Soane Materials delivers high-performance solutions for industries seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information on Soane Materials, please visit www.soanematerials.com

