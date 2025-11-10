Electroninks to Highlight Advanced Backside Metallization at “productronica 2025”

Michael Torre, CAM Electroninks

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced that the company will exhibit at productronica 2025 from November 18–21, 2025. Electroninks will be exhibiting together with Taiyo America at Hall B3, booth B3.131 at the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Munich, Germany.Michael Torre, customer account manager for Electoninks, will be on hand to showcase the company's work in innovative backside metallization (BSM) solutions tailored for advanced semiconductor packaging. Most notable for attendees, Electroninks has developed materials and advanced spin-coating techniques that create uniform metal layers across large substrates, ideal for both WLP and PLP, ensuring high-reliability bonding with TIM and solder materials for improved heat dissipation. The company’s MOD ink solution significantly enhances thermal management through excellent interface compatibility without requiring multi-layer BSM structures, with a manufacturing process resulting in much higher throughput“Our latest advancements in backside metallization demonstrate how additive manufacturing can deliver both performance and sustainability benefits,” said Mr. Torre. “By combining our MOD ink technology with commercially relevant solder and flux materials, we’re enabling chipmakers to achieve exceptional uniformity, thermal reliability, and production efficiency.”To schedule a meeting at productronica 2025 with Electroninks, email Michael Torre at mtorre@electroninks.com.For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com ###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com Contact@Electroninks.com512-766-7555

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.