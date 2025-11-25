HIROH Launches Black Friday Special for Privacy-First Flagship Smartphone

Free Case with Every Purchase + Exclusive Access to Limited Edition Platinum Model

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIROH powered by Murena’s /e/OS privacy operating system, the world’s most secure, privacy-first flagship smartphone, today announced an exclusive Black Friday promotion offering early customers unmatched value, exclusive perks, and access to the newest addition to the HIROH lineup. Beginning November 24 through December 7, every customer who purchases a HIROH device at www.hiroh.io or www.murena.com will receive a FREE premium protective case with their order.In addition, all Black Friday customers will gain priority access to pre-order the HIROH Platinum Edition, a limited-production model designed for early HIROH supporters. The Platinum Edition features a refined, minimalist finish and will be available only in limited quantities—offered first to those purchasing during this exclusive Black Friday window.“At HIROH, our mission is simple: to combine elite security, premium flagship hardware, and complete digital privacy,” said Victor Cocchia, chief executive officer of HIROH. “This Black Friday promotion rewards our earliest customers with something truly special—added protection for their device and early access to one of the most exclusive versions of the HIROH phone.”Powered by Murena’s privacy-first /e/OS, the current HIROH model delivers an uncompromising blend of secure hardware architecture and a fully de-Googled, tracker-free mobile experience. Together with HIROH’s dual kill switches, security first elements, and flagship-level performance, the device sets a new standard for consumers who demand both luxury, security and privacy without compromise.Black Friday Offer Details• Dates: November 25 – December 7• Offer: Free premium protective case with every HIROH purchase• Exclusive Access: Black Friday customers can choose between the traditional black model or the limited HIROH Platinum Edition• Where: www.hiroh.io • Operating System: Murena’s /e/OS (privacy-first, open-source, tracker-free), exclusive on the Platinum model, or if preferred, the optional Android 16 Operating SystemThis Black Friday, make the switch to a device built to protect everything that matters — privacy, security, performance, and design.###About HIROH, LLCHIROH, LLC, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global innovator in everyday secure communications. HIROH products are built for those who cannot afford to compromise — heads of state, executives safeguarding sensitive data, journalists operating in high-risk environments, parents protecting their children, and everyday users tired of being tracked and sold. HIROH believes that privacy should not be a luxury; it should be built into the devices we use every day.About MurenaMurena is a corporation that designs and sells Murena products, as well as /e/OS, a pro privacy operating system, and the Murena cloud. /e/OS is an open-source mobile operating systems that is committed to providing better data privacy and security for individuals and corporations. It provides advanced privacy features, such as tracker management, while offering a user-friendly experience, and full compatibility. Murena’s /e/OS helps users regain control of their personal data on their phones, while offering a user-friendly experience, and full compatibility.Murena phones are available for sale at murena.com in the USA, Canada, European Union, UK, and Switzerland.

