Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Child Care Spots for 900 More Arizona Children

Access is direct result of Governor’s Arizona Promise Budget, which includes largest investment of general funds for child care since Great Recession

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that 900 more Arizona children have access to child care assistance. This access was made possible by the Governor’s recently passed Arizona Promise Budget, which allocates $125.9 million in state and federal funds for child care and includes the largest investment of general funds for child care since the Great Recession. This represents a critical milestone in the Governor’s efforts to cut the state’s child care waitlist and expand access to quality early learning experiences for more working families.

“Access to affordable child care provides the opportunity, security, and freedom that underpin the Arizona Promise,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “When I’ve traveled across the state, I’ve heard from families who are struggling to afford child care and moms who put their careers on hold to care for their kids. These stories are exactly why I’ve made it a priority to expand pathways to child care and why my Arizona Promise Budget includes the largest investment of general funds for child care since the Great Recession. I will continue to fight for Arizona families and to make child care more affordable and accessible.”

Letters, emails, and text messages have been sent to the families of the 900 children, notifying them they have been released from the waitlist for the Child Care Assistance Program. Once families receive notification, they must respond to the Department of Economic Security by July 25 to confirm eligibility and enrollment. This program helps families pay for child care, enabling parents and guardians to work and pursue their education.

“I am grateful to Governor Hobbs and our Legislature for investing in early childhood education and care for Arizona’s children and working families,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “This will empower hundreds of families to further their careers and education, knowing their children are cared for.”

“This is great news for Arizona families,” said Barbie Prinster, Executive Director of the Arizona Early Childhood Education Association. “With this investment parents will have an opportunity to work, kids will be in caring environments, and providers will be able to serve more children and families.”

“Children's Action Alliance thanks Governor Hobbs for prioritizing Arizona's children and families by allowing thousands to now afford the quality child care they need,” said January Contreras, Executive Director of Children’s Action Alliance. “This crucial step forward to reduce the wait list opens the door to early learning opportunities and peace of mind for working parents across Arizona.”

“The release of the child care waiting list this week is a big win for families across the state of Arizona. It means that young children have access to early childhood programs and parents can return to work knowing that their children are in safe nurturing learning environments,” said Ginger Ward, CEO of Southwest Human Development. “We are deeply grateful for the leadership of Governor Katie Hobbs and the members of the AZ Legislature who included early childhood education in the budget for recognizing that access to quality child care is essential to the vitality of the Arizona economy and the growth of our youngest learners.”

“This long overdue investment will help children across Arizona access high quality early education and help their parents stay in the work force,” said Kelley Murphy, Alliance Coordinator of the Arizona Early Childhood Alliance. “We are thankful to the Governor and the Legislature for recognizing the importance of putting resources into this essential public service.”

Families are released from the waiting list in accordance with state law, with those at or below 100% of the Federal Poverty Level released first, followed by ten percent increments of the Federal Poverty Level. Families can find more information on the Child Care Assistance Program here and other child care resources here.

###