2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 Billboard Titan 100 Transparent Shield

Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

Tampa Bay’s Titan 100 redefines business with vision & purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, & impact. These leaders inspire transformation across industries & drive meaningful change” — Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Enavate are pleased to announce the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 Honorees. The Titan 100 program recognizes Tampa Bay’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 235,000 individuals and generate over $56 billion in annual revenue, an impressive set of statistics. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, October 30th, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Tampa Bay’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Tampa Bay’s business landscape. Representing healthcare, construction/real estate, retail, software, banking/finance, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among others. We are proud of the unique variety this year’s list brings.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on Thursday, October 30th, will be held at The Motor Enclave. It is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. The 200-acre development includes a 1.72-mile Hermann Tilke-designed Driving Circuit, and a 37,000 square-foot corporate Event Center where we are honored to host the Tampa Bay Titan 100 Awards. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Tampa Bay business community.

“Our entire Enavate team is privileged to congratulate all the Titan 100 honorees. Tampa has a truly outstanding community of business leaders, and it is our honor to see their ingenuity and dedication recognized and celebrated. As the inaugural Titan 100 Hall of Fame member in Colorado, I have seen firsthand the impact this network of leaders can have in building their own organizations as well as a thriving community. Your exceptional vision, passion, and influence have proven that your inclusion in the Titan 100 is well-earned.” – Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate and Titan 100 Hall of Fame Honoree.

Karim Abouelnaga

PRACTICE

Renee Agler

Baker McKenzie

Kim Anstett

Trellix

Thomas Arseneau

Centri Business Consulting

Roxanne Bartley

TRAKAmerica

Roman Basi

Basi & Basi & Associates

David Bellini

CyberFOX

Angelica Bermudez

Esencia Property Maintenance System

Bimal Bhojani

Raining Berries

Paola Bianchi Delp

CareNu

Mina Biggs

Hanson

Dave Bradford

Certus, Inc.

Dr. Sandra E. Braham

Gulf Coast JFCS

Gilbert Broco

CI Group

Jacquelyn Campbell

Campbell & Company

Ronald Christaldi

Shumaker

Alex Christopoulos

School Choice CPA & Associates

Eve Cline

Enavate

Patricia Clynes

YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg

Frank Coto III

Lincoln Lending Group

Roman Cowan

College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

Christina Davenport

JMI Resource

Avani Desai

Schellman

Matthew DiBlasi

Abyde

Kalicharan Durgampudi

Akuila

V Raymond Ferrara

ProVise Management Group, LLC

Rachel Fine Wilson

Gigglewaters

Doug Fisher

Wrk Lab Inc

Heather Ford

Power Design

Amelia Fox

Lutheran Services Florida

Jose Garcia

Rebuilding Together Greater Florida

Nicolas Genest

CodeBoxx Technology

Jeffrey Gorddard

St Mark Village

David Habib

Yo Mama's Foods

Andrew Hagemann

The Motor Enclave

Naim Hamdar

Payzli

James Han

Triage Partners, LLC

Rick Hanley

3D Cloud

Gary Hartfield

Serenity Village Insurance & Consulting

Robert Hasbrouck

Excellerated Teaching Center

Kurt Heitmann

CP Communications & Tomlin St Cyr

Jorge Hermez

SiteZeus

Monica Hernandez

MAS Global

Robert Hessel

Source 1 Solutions, Inc

Cindy Hesterman

Vistage Florida

Sherry Hoback

Tampa Family Health Centers

Kurt Hunzeker

National Lacrosse League

Tracy Ingram

NeuroEM Therapeutics, Inc.

Darlene Johnson

Suncoast Credit Union

Roy Kirchner

Ultimate 3D Printing Store& Services

Valerie Lavin

Luminary Global

Zahira Lehri

Planet Smoothie

Wesley Leung

Sanwa Food Group

Pat Mack

PVM

Sam Sanim Matin

Data Tech

Jeffrey McKown

Diamond View

John Mejia

Mega Service Solutions

Christopher Milan

Pine Services Group

Denelle Miller

FiCare FCU

Kyle Mishler

KAM Roofing Services

Jessica Muroff

United Way Suncoast

Jon Novak

Boomerang Transportation, LLC

Brad Oleshansky

The Motor Enclave

Kelly Paige

Level Talent Group

Jon Parker

57 Advisory Group

Robert Patterson

Bay Area Youth Services Inc.

Amanda Payne

AMPLIFY Clearwater

Raphael Perrier

Kahwa Coffee Roasters

James Poulter

The Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation

Karen Rich, Esq.

Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci

Suhail Rifaie

Sweetheart Ice Cream

Natalie Root

The Root Agency

Sandra Rosa

Syniverse

Christos Ruci

Limbach

Heather Sanderson, Esq.

Sanderson Firm PLLC

Effie Santos

Madi's Movement

Tatyana Schol

AllClear Underground Solutions

Micha Seal

Watermelon Swim

Bill Short

RedElk Land Co.

Jyric Sims, PhD

HCA Healthcare

Antonio Souchet

AMA Medical Group LLC

Christopher Souza

Oasis Amenities

David Stuckenberg

Genesis Systems

Mike Sutton

Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside

Mallory Tai Taylor

Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance

Bill Tennant

BlueCloud

Daniel Thompson

Vaco

Paul Toomey

Geographic Solutions

Joshua Vilardi

Vilardi Wealth Management

Riley Walker

ryco.io

Randy Ware

West Coast Medical Resources, LLC

Stacy Warren

Lockton

Kenneth Washington

Port Tampa Bay

Teresa Watkins

Green Dot

Billy West

ME Wilson

Tracy West

Pro Links Sports/Valspar Championship/Copperhead Charities

Christian Whitehead

StarTAK Fiber

Tommy Whitehead

TomCo Solutions Inc

Freddy Williams

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay

Ocea Wynn

City of Tampa

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 9 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.