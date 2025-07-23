Submit Release
Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

Tampa Bay’s Titan 100 redefines business with vision & purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, & impact. These leaders inspire transformation across industries & drive meaningful change”
— Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Enavate are pleased to announce the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 Honorees. The Titan 100 program recognizes Tampa Bay’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 235,000 individuals and generate over $56 billion in annual revenue, an impressive set of statistics. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, October 30th, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Tampa Bay’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Tampa Bay’s business landscape. Representing healthcare, construction/real estate, retail, software, banking/finance, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among others. We are proud of the unique variety this year’s list brings.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on Thursday, October 30th, will be held at The Motor Enclave. It is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. The 200-acre development includes a 1.72-mile Hermann Tilke-designed Driving Circuit, and a 37,000 square-foot corporate Event Center where we are honored to host the Tampa Bay Titan 100 Awards. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Tampa Bay business community.

“Our entire Enavate team is privileged to congratulate all the Titan 100 honorees. Tampa has a truly outstanding community of business leaders, and it is our honor to see their ingenuity and dedication recognized and celebrated. As the inaugural Titan 100 Hall of Fame member in Colorado, I have seen firsthand the impact this network of leaders can have in building their own organizations as well as a thriving community. Your exceptional vision, passion, and influence have proven that your inclusion in the Titan 100 is well-earned.” – Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate and Titan 100 Hall of Fame Honoree.

Karim Abouelnaga
PRACTICE

Renee Agler
Baker McKenzie

Kim Anstett
Trellix

Thomas Arseneau
Centri Business Consulting

Roxanne Bartley
TRAKAmerica

Roman Basi
Basi & Basi & Associates

David Bellini
CyberFOX

Angelica Bermudez
Esencia Property Maintenance System

Bimal Bhojani
Raining Berries

Paola Bianchi Delp
CareNu

Mina Biggs
Hanson

Dave Bradford
Certus, Inc.

Dr. Sandra E. Braham
Gulf Coast JFCS

Gilbert Broco
CI Group

Jacquelyn Campbell
Campbell & Company

Ronald Christaldi
Shumaker

Alex Christopoulos
School Choice CPA & Associates

Eve Cline
Enavate

Patricia Clynes
YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg

Frank Coto III
Lincoln Lending Group

Roman Cowan
College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

Christina Davenport
JMI Resource

Avani Desai
Schellman

Matthew DiBlasi
Abyde

Kalicharan Durgampudi
Akuila

V Raymond Ferrara
ProVise Management Group, LLC

Rachel Fine Wilson
Gigglewaters

Doug Fisher
Wrk Lab Inc

Heather Ford
Power Design

Amelia Fox
Lutheran Services Florida

Jose Garcia
Rebuilding Together Greater Florida

Nicolas Genest
CodeBoxx Technology

Jeffrey Gorddard
St Mark Village

David Habib
Yo Mama's Foods

Andrew Hagemann
The Motor Enclave

Naim Hamdar
Payzli

James Han
Triage Partners, LLC

Rick Hanley
3D Cloud

Gary Hartfield
Serenity Village Insurance & Consulting

Robert Hasbrouck
Excellerated Teaching Center

Kurt Heitmann
CP Communications & Tomlin St Cyr

Jorge Hermez
SiteZeus

Monica Hernandez
MAS Global

Robert Hessel
Source 1 Solutions, Inc

Cindy Hesterman
Vistage Florida

Sherry Hoback
Tampa Family Health Centers

Kurt Hunzeker
National Lacrosse League

Tracy Ingram
NeuroEM Therapeutics, Inc.

Darlene Johnson
Suncoast Credit Union

Roy Kirchner
Ultimate 3D Printing Store& Services

Valerie Lavin
Luminary Global

Zahira Lehri
Planet Smoothie

Wesley Leung
Sanwa Food Group

Pat Mack
PVM

Sam Sanim Matin
Data Tech

Jeffrey McKown
Diamond View

John Mejia
Mega Service Solutions

Christopher Milan
Pine Services Group

Denelle Miller
FiCare FCU

Kyle Mishler
KAM Roofing Services

Jessica Muroff
United Way Suncoast

Jon Novak
Boomerang Transportation, LLC

Brad Oleshansky
The Motor Enclave

Kelly Paige
Level Talent Group

Jon Parker
57 Advisory Group

Robert Patterson
Bay Area Youth Services Inc.

Amanda Payne
AMPLIFY Clearwater

Raphael Perrier
Kahwa Coffee Roasters

James Poulter
The Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation

Karen Rich, Esq.
Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci

Suhail Rifaie
Sweetheart Ice Cream

Natalie Root
The Root Agency

Sandra Rosa
Syniverse

Christos Ruci
Limbach

Heather Sanderson, Esq.
Sanderson Firm PLLC

Effie Santos
Madi's Movement

Tatyana Schol
AllClear Underground Solutions

Micha Seal
Watermelon Swim

Bill Short
RedElk Land Co.

Jyric Sims, PhD
HCA Healthcare

Antonio Souchet
AMA Medical Group LLC

Christopher Souza
Oasis Amenities

David Stuckenberg
Genesis Systems

Mike Sutton
Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside

Mallory Tai Taylor
Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance

Bill Tennant
BlueCloud

Daniel Thompson
Vaco

Paul Toomey
Geographic Solutions

Joshua Vilardi
Vilardi Wealth Management

Riley Walker
ryco.io

Randy Ware
West Coast Medical Resources, LLC

Stacy Warren
Lockton

Kenneth Washington
Port Tampa Bay

Teresa Watkins
Green Dot

Billy West
ME Wilson

Tracy West
Pro Links Sports/Valspar Championship/Copperhead Charities

Christian Whitehead
StarTAK Fiber

Tommy Whitehead
TomCo Solutions Inc

Freddy Williams
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay

Ocea Wynn
City of Tampa

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 9 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives.

Nathan Karnemaat
Titan CEO
+1 720-799-7969
NathanK@titanceo.com

