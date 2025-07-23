2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 Honorees
Announcing the honorees of the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Enavate are pleased to announce the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 Honorees. The Titan 100 program recognizes Tampa Bay’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 235,000 individuals and generate over $56 billion in annual revenue, an impressive set of statistics. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, October 30th, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“Tampa Bay’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Tampa Bay’s business landscape. Representing healthcare, construction/real estate, retail, software, banking/finance, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among others. We are proud of the unique variety this year’s list brings.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on Thursday, October 30th, will be held at The Motor Enclave. It is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. The 200-acre development includes a 1.72-mile Hermann Tilke-designed Driving Circuit, and a 37,000 square-foot corporate Event Center where we are honored to host the Tampa Bay Titan 100 Awards. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Tampa Bay business community.
“Our entire Enavate team is privileged to congratulate all the Titan 100 honorees. Tampa has a truly outstanding community of business leaders, and it is our honor to see their ingenuity and dedication recognized and celebrated. As the inaugural Titan 100 Hall of Fame member in Colorado, I have seen firsthand the impact this network of leaders can have in building their own organizations as well as a thriving community. Your exceptional vision, passion, and influence have proven that your inclusion in the Titan 100 is well-earned.” – Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate and Titan 100 Hall of Fame Honoree.
Karim Abouelnaga
PRACTICE
Renee Agler
Baker McKenzie
Kim Anstett
Trellix
Thomas Arseneau
Centri Business Consulting
Roxanne Bartley
TRAKAmerica
Roman Basi
Basi & Basi & Associates
David Bellini
CyberFOX
Angelica Bermudez
Esencia Property Maintenance System
Bimal Bhojani
Raining Berries
Paola Bianchi Delp
CareNu
Mina Biggs
Hanson
Dave Bradford
Certus, Inc.
Dr. Sandra E. Braham
Gulf Coast JFCS
Gilbert Broco
CI Group
Jacquelyn Campbell
Campbell & Company
Ronald Christaldi
Shumaker
Alex Christopoulos
School Choice CPA & Associates
Eve Cline
Enavate
Patricia Clynes
YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg
Frank Coto III
Lincoln Lending Group
Roman Cowan
College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
Christina Davenport
JMI Resource
Avani Desai
Schellman
Matthew DiBlasi
Abyde
Kalicharan Durgampudi
Akuila
V Raymond Ferrara
ProVise Management Group, LLC
Rachel Fine Wilson
Gigglewaters
Doug Fisher
Wrk Lab Inc
Heather Ford
Power Design
Amelia Fox
Lutheran Services Florida
Jose Garcia
Rebuilding Together Greater Florida
Nicolas Genest
CodeBoxx Technology
Jeffrey Gorddard
St Mark Village
David Habib
Yo Mama's Foods
Andrew Hagemann
The Motor Enclave
Naim Hamdar
Payzli
James Han
Triage Partners, LLC
Rick Hanley
3D Cloud
Gary Hartfield
Serenity Village Insurance & Consulting
Robert Hasbrouck
Excellerated Teaching Center
Kurt Heitmann
CP Communications & Tomlin St Cyr
Jorge Hermez
SiteZeus
Monica Hernandez
MAS Global
Robert Hessel
Source 1 Solutions, Inc
Cindy Hesterman
Vistage Florida
Sherry Hoback
Tampa Family Health Centers
Kurt Hunzeker
National Lacrosse League
Tracy Ingram
NeuroEM Therapeutics, Inc.
Darlene Johnson
Suncoast Credit Union
Roy Kirchner
Ultimate 3D Printing Store& Services
Valerie Lavin
Luminary Global
Zahira Lehri
Planet Smoothie
Wesley Leung
Sanwa Food Group
Pat Mack
PVM
Sam Sanim Matin
Data Tech
Jeffrey McKown
Diamond View
John Mejia
Mega Service Solutions
Christopher Milan
Pine Services Group
Denelle Miller
FiCare FCU
Kyle Mishler
KAM Roofing Services
Jessica Muroff
United Way Suncoast
Jon Novak
Boomerang Transportation, LLC
Brad Oleshansky
The Motor Enclave
Kelly Paige
Level Talent Group
Jon Parker
57 Advisory Group
Robert Patterson
Bay Area Youth Services Inc.
Amanda Payne
AMPLIFY Clearwater
Raphael Perrier
Kahwa Coffee Roasters
James Poulter
The Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation
Karen Rich, Esq.
Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci
Suhail Rifaie
Sweetheart Ice Cream
Natalie Root
The Root Agency
Sandra Rosa
Syniverse
Christos Ruci
Limbach
Heather Sanderson, Esq.
Sanderson Firm PLLC
Effie Santos
Madi's Movement
Tatyana Schol
AllClear Underground Solutions
Micha Seal
Watermelon Swim
Bill Short
RedElk Land Co.
Jyric Sims, PhD
HCA Healthcare
Antonio Souchet
AMA Medical Group LLC
Christopher Souza
Oasis Amenities
David Stuckenberg
Genesis Systems
Mike Sutton
Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside
Mallory Tai Taylor
Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance
Bill Tennant
BlueCloud
Daniel Thompson
Vaco
Paul Toomey
Geographic Solutions
Joshua Vilardi
Vilardi Wealth Management
Riley Walker
ryco.io
Randy Ware
West Coast Medical Resources, LLC
Stacy Warren
Lockton
Kenneth Washington
Port Tampa Bay
Teresa Watkins
Green Dot
Billy West
ME Wilson
Tracy West
Pro Links Sports/Valspar Championship/Copperhead Charities
Christian Whitehead
StarTAK Fiber
Tommy Whitehead
TomCo Solutions Inc
Freddy Williams
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay
Ocea Wynn
City of Tampa
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 9 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives.
