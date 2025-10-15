2026 Wisconsin Titan 100 Honorees

The 2026 Wisconsin Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsors Associated Bank and Wipfli are pleased to announce the 2026 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2026 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ over 64,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition digital Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 29th, 2026, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Wisconsin’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody true diversity of Wisconsin’s business landscape. Representing construction, Manufacturing, marketing & advertising, insurance, hospital & health care, higher Education, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 29th, 2026, will be held at the Fiserv Forum. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

“On behalf of everyone at Associated Bank, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this exceptional group of Wisconsin leaders whose vision and impact strengthen our communities. Your accomplishments have been distinctive, and your acknowledgment as a Titan is truly deserved,” says Jayne Hladio, 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 Hall of Fame honoree and President at Associated Bank.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).



Michael Adam, ADAM Aerospace

Jesse Adams, Adams Power

LaVaughn Barker, Barker and Barker Consulting, LLC

Steven Baue, ERC: Counselors and Consultants

Eric Baumgartner, Milwaukee School of Engineering

Melissa Baxter, Waukesha County Community Foundation

Kevin Beauchamp, Galloway Company

Corey Behnke, LiveX

David Belman, Belman Homes, Inc.

Nick Bickler, Three Leaf Partners

Shari Black, Wisconsin State Fair Park

Lindsay Blumer, WRTP | BIG STEP

Natalie Bomstad, Wello, Inc.

Allan Breidenbach, Wick Buildings

Holly Brenner, C.D. Smith Construction

Christy Brown, Alverno College

James Brzezinski, Tabak Law LLC

Jim Budzinski, Wild Marketing Group

Scott Bushkie, Cornerstone Business Services, Inc

Laurie Butz*, Capital Credit Union

Calson Bynoe, Employment Resource Group Inc.

Jeff Callen, National Bakery & Deli

Dr. Jenene Calloway, Schreiber Foods

Héctor Colón*, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan

Patrick Day, Atomix Logistics

Jessica Diederich, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

Michael Dover, R&B Wagner Inc.

Jerrod Dulmes, Optimum Crush

Joe Erato*, Spaulding Clinical Research

Brandon Erickson, North Valley Precision

Sandy Fragale, Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS)

Dan Garlock, Silver Lake Auto & Tire Centers

Peter George, Quick Fitting Holding Company, LLC

Patti Habeck*, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Mark Hanoski*, Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC

Ashley Hatley Caruso, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast, Inc. (GSWISE)

Ryan Healy, Superior Crane Corporation

Chad Hershner, Special Olympics Wisconsin

Jon Heup, DeltaHawk Engines Inc.

Evan Hughes, Central Standard Distillery

Gretchen Jameson, Versiti Blood Health

Justin Johnson, Sustainable Kitchens

Philip Jones, Jones Dairy Farm

Craig Jorgensen, VJS Construction Services

Laurie Joyner, Saint Norbert College

Jim Kacmarcik, Kapco Inc.

Ravi Kalla, Symphony

Kimberly Kane, Kane Communications Group

Ryan Kastanek, Circle Electric

Curt Kluth, SAZ'S HOSPITALITY GROUP

Glenn Kormanik, Zero Zone Inc.

Brian Lammi, TEAM LAMMI

Gregory Larson, Ixonia Bank

Jason Lasky, Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction/SunCoast Communications LLC

Mara Lord*, Medical College of Wisconsin

Alan Loux*, Rawhide Youth Services

Steve Maahs, Alto-Shaam

Snehasish Maity, Fincantieri Marine Group

Scott Mayer, QPS Employment Group

Dustin McClone, McClone Insurance

Jeff McLean, ghSMART & Company

Trina McVicker, Holtz Builders, Inc

Jeb Meier, Greenfire Management Services

Jesse Metko, Current Electrical Services, Inc.

Dylan Milis, Milis Flatwork

Tammie Miller, TKO Miller

Chris Miskel*, Versiti

Scott Murphy, Jewelers Mutual

Nicholas Murray, Redline Plastics

Timothy Murray*, Solstice Health

James Nelson, Fort HealthCare

Isaiah Ness, Sun Bear Industries

Bridget O'Connor, O'Connor Connective

Brian Ollech, Network Health

Carl Panzenhagen, Blast Cleaning Technologies

Tracie Parent, Kahler Slater

Maureen Pistone, Wipfli

Brian Plemel, Twin Disc

Kathryn Poehling Seymour, First Supply

Clinton Pouillie, Mitotec Precision, Inc.

Nicole Pretre, Cedar Community

Brandon Quinn, Lee Mechanical

Ashok Rai, Prevea Health

Adonica Randall, Abaxent LLC

Pam Reynolds, TASC

Nicole Ryf, Kenosha Area Business Alliance

Jeff Satterburg, NEXUSSHIFT/Delzer Heyrman - Sun

Bradley Schroeder, DMB Community Bank

Ellen Steinhafel-Lappe, Steinhafels, Inc.

Matthew Tadisch, Selzer-Ornst Construction Company, LLC

Marcy Tessmann, Charleston Orwig Collective

Valerie Vidal, Meta House, Inc.

Tony Violetta, BayCare Clinic

Chris Walters, DBS Group

Andy Weins*, Camo Crew Responsible Junk Removal

Michael Wolaver, Magellan Promotions

Jim Yehle, Findorff

Jim Zaiser, Hydro-Thermal

Eddy Zakes, Earth Development

Anne Zizzo, Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing & Zizzo Ventures

