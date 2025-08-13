Submit Release
2025 Nashville Titan 100 Honorees

Titan 100 Honorees - 2025 Nashville

Titan CEO and headline sponsor RMG Erectors and Constructors, LLC are pleased to announce the 2025 Inaugural Nashville Titan 100.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor RMG Erectors and Constructors, LLC are pleased to announce the 2025 Inaugural Nashville Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Nashville’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry. The criteria used for selection includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, this year’s Nashville Titan 100 honorees lead companies generating over $59 billion in combined annual revenues and employ more than 126,000 people across the region. Honorees will be profiled in an exclusive digital publication and celebrated at the inaugural awards ceremony on Thursday, November 13th. Throughout the year, they’ll also have opportunities to connect with one another through curated events and private programming.

“The inaugural class of Nashville Titan 100 honorees are setting the tone for what it means to lead with vision, purpose, and integrity,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “They are redefining business across the region: driving innovation, uplifting communities, and inspiring transformation in every industry they touch. We are proud to honor their legacy of excellence and celebrate the impact they’re making now and for the future.”

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Nashville’s business landscape. Representing hospital & health care, financial services, information technology & services, real estate, and non-profit organizations, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on Thursday, November 13th, will be held at Marathon Music Works. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Nashville business community.

“As a three-time Titan 100 Philadelphia honoree, I’ve seen firsthand the impact this community can have,” said Bobby Mesmer, CEO of RMG Erectors & Constructors. “Bringing the Titan 100 to Music City, where innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership are part of its DNA, felt like a natural next step. I’m honored to help launch this new chapter and couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the inaugural class of Nashville’s top 100 leaders who are shaping the future of this incredible city.”

David Adams CPA, CFP, CEPA, CDFA
Adams Wealth Partners

Jay Albertia
Progressive Directions, Inc.

Becki Annastas
Dream Events and Catering

Tamer Baker
Zscaler

Terease Baker-Rayne
Selinity Coaching

Grace Bay
Hello Truck Lease

Debra Beagle
The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage

Russ Blattner
SUPERWISE

Victor Bohnert
Innovatis Group

Scott Bowers
Spiras Health, Inc.

Michelle Boykin
Rackley Roofing

Dave Briggs
Fifth Third Bank

Angela Briggs-Paige
Acelero, Inc.

Michael Brody-Waite
Addictive Leadership

Jason Brooks
Buchalter

George Burt
ShopGoodwill.com

Jack Byrd III
Solaren Risk Management, LLC

Daniel Byrdsong
Surpass Behavioral Health

Mike Carmody
MudMixer

Tim Carroll
Working Spaces

Chris Carter
Porter Road

Hal Cato
Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

Loren Chumley
Nashville Wine Auction

Bo Clift
ASE Direct, Inc.

Gary Cooper
Cooper's Steel Fabricators, Inc.

Marshall Crawford Jr.
The Housing Fund, Inc.

Sam Davidson
Nashville Entrepreneur Center

Chad Encheff
Restoration Supply Network

Reagan Farr
Silicon Ranch

Nicholas Fasano
PBP Services

Wayne Foreman
Foreword Companies

Debbie Garcia, CMP
virsitour

Phil Greifeld
Captain D's, LLC

Leslie Hanson
Equally Created

Aaron Harper
Rolling Suds

Dawn Harper
Nashville Children's Alliance

Cordia Harrington
Crown Bakeries

Rikki Harris
TN Voices

Clifton Harris
Urban League of Middle Tennessee

Jesse Hellem
615autosales.com

Bert Hensley
Morgan Samuels Company

Eric Higgs
Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

Karen Hoff
Historic & Distinctive Homes, LLC

Karl Houston
Tennessee State Government

Michelle Howser
Howser & Associates, PLLP

Taylor Huskey
Huskey Building Supply

Samuel Jackson
The Healing Trust

Matt James
Oakbridge Insurance

Brad Jenkins
Market Guard

Michael Johnson
SVP Worldwide / Singer

Kate Jones
Meristem Crop Performance

Kevin Jones
Celero Commerce

Nancy Keil
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Steve Kincanon
Foreword Companies

Justin King
Transflo

Brandt Kucharski
Ethos

Micki Love
cj Advertising

Darryl Lunon II
Vanderbilt University

Ann Mahaffey
National Seating and Mobility

Julie Mayer
UHY

Abe Mbow
Skilled Workforce

Robert McCabe, Jr.
Pinnacle Financial Partners

Matt McCauley
Logo Brands

Anna-Vija McCloud
Piccolo Solutions

Kevin McCutcheon
Flight Solutions, Inc.

Rod McDaniel
S3 Recycling Solutions

Candice McQueen
Lipscomb University

Sean Miku
simpliHŌM

Hannah Mochizuki
Avail

Jeffrey Nahley
Rockefeller Capital Management

Lane Newsom
InfoWorks, Inc.

Bond Oman
OGA

Riley Osborne
Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health

Lauren Oschman
Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Amanda Pietrocola
Momentum Technology Group

Allison Quintanilla Plattsmier
ENP & AQP Consulting

James Pond
Governor's Early Literacy Foundation

Joel Portice
egnite

Joy Powell
Springbuk

Steven Priest
Spero Health, Inc.

Angela Proffitt
GSD Creative

Sharon Reynolds
DevMar Manufacturing, LLC

Jason Rose
Clearsense

Michael Rosenberger
Shop Fix Academy

Brandon Sherman
Frazier & Deeter

Todd Smith
WastAway

David Solomon
HCA TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center

Elise Veazey Stacey
Optiv

Lane Sullivan
Concentric AI

Scott Taylor
Party Fowl

Rebecca Rogers Tijerino
Medical Solutions

David Vigerust
Spectrum Health Science

DarKenya Waller
Legal Aid Society of Middle TN and the Cumberlands

Deborah Ward
UV BIOCLEAN

David Weild
Weild & Co., Inc.

Samuel Weinstein
SpecialtyCare

Chera Wilbanks
CRAVE

Beza Worku
Intelity

Sean Wright
Affinity Technology Partners

Robert Young
Covert Results

