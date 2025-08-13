2025 Nashville Titan 100 Honorees

Titan 100 Honorees - 2025 Nashville Titan 100 Black Logo

Titan CEO and headline sponsor RMG Erectors and Constructors, LLC are pleased to announce the 2025 Inaugural Nashville Titan 100.

The inaugural class of Nashville Titan 100 honorees are setting the tone for what it means to lead with vision, purpose, and integrity.” — Jaime Zawmon

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor RMG Erectors and Constructors, LLC are pleased to announce the 2025 Inaugural Nashville Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Nashville’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry. The criteria used for selection includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, this year’s Nashville Titan 100 honorees lead companies generating over $59 billion in combined annual revenues and employ more than 126,000 people across the region. Honorees will be profiled in an exclusive digital publication and celebrated at the inaugural awards ceremony on Thursday, November 13th. Throughout the year, they’ll also have opportunities to connect with one another through curated events and private programming.

“The inaugural class of Nashville Titan 100 honorees are setting the tone for what it means to lead with vision, purpose, and integrity,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “They are redefining business across the region: driving innovation, uplifting communities, and inspiring transformation in every industry they touch. We are proud to honor their legacy of excellence and celebrate the impact they’re making now and for the future.”

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Nashville’s business landscape. Representing hospital & health care, financial services, information technology & services, real estate, and non-profit organizations, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on Thursday, November 13th, will be held at Marathon Music Works. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Nashville business community.

“As a three-time Titan 100 Philadelphia honoree, I’ve seen firsthand the impact this community can have,” said Bobby Mesmer, CEO of RMG Erectors & Constructors. “Bringing the Titan 100 to Music City, where innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership are part of its DNA, felt like a natural next step. I’m honored to help launch this new chapter and couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the inaugural class of Nashville’s top 100 leaders who are shaping the future of this incredible city.”

David Adams CPA, CFP, CEPA, CDFA

Adams Wealth Partners

Jay Albertia

Progressive Directions, Inc.

Becki Annastas

Dream Events and Catering

Tamer Baker

Zscaler

Terease Baker-Rayne

Selinity Coaching

Grace Bay

Hello Truck Lease

Debra Beagle

The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage

Russ Blattner

SUPERWISE

Victor Bohnert

Innovatis Group

Scott Bowers

Spiras Health, Inc.

Michelle Boykin

Rackley Roofing

Dave Briggs

Fifth Third Bank

Angela Briggs-Paige

Acelero, Inc.

Michael Brody-Waite

Addictive Leadership

Jason Brooks

Buchalter

George Burt

ShopGoodwill.com

Jack Byrd III

Solaren Risk Management, LLC

Daniel Byrdsong

Surpass Behavioral Health

Mike Carmody

MudMixer

Tim Carroll

Working Spaces

Chris Carter

Porter Road

Hal Cato

Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

Loren Chumley

Nashville Wine Auction

Bo Clift

ASE Direct, Inc.

Gary Cooper

Cooper's Steel Fabricators, Inc.

Marshall Crawford Jr.

The Housing Fund, Inc.

Sam Davidson

Nashville Entrepreneur Center

Chad Encheff

Restoration Supply Network

Reagan Farr

Silicon Ranch

Nicholas Fasano

PBP Services

Wayne Foreman

Foreword Companies

Debbie Garcia, CMP

virsitour

Phil Greifeld

Captain D's, LLC

Leslie Hanson

Equally Created

Aaron Harper

Rolling Suds

Dawn Harper

Nashville Children's Alliance

Cordia Harrington

Crown Bakeries

Rikki Harris

TN Voices

Clifton Harris

Urban League of Middle Tennessee

Jesse Hellem

615autosales.com

Bert Hensley

Morgan Samuels Company

Eric Higgs

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

Karen Hoff

Historic & Distinctive Homes, LLC

Karl Houston

Tennessee State Government

Michelle Howser

Howser & Associates, PLLP

Taylor Huskey

Huskey Building Supply

Samuel Jackson

The Healing Trust

Matt James

Oakbridge Insurance

Brad Jenkins

Market Guard

Michael Johnson

SVP Worldwide / Singer

Kate Jones

Meristem Crop Performance

Kevin Jones

Celero Commerce

Nancy Keil

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

Steve Kincanon

Foreword Companies

Justin King

Transflo

Brandt Kucharski

Ethos

Micki Love

cj Advertising

Darryl Lunon II

Vanderbilt University

Ann Mahaffey

National Seating and Mobility

Julie Mayer

UHY

Abe Mbow

Skilled Workforce

Robert McCabe, Jr.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Matt McCauley

Logo Brands

Anna-Vija McCloud

Piccolo Solutions

Kevin McCutcheon

Flight Solutions, Inc.

Rod McDaniel

S3 Recycling Solutions

Candice McQueen

Lipscomb University

Sean Miku

simpliHŌM

Hannah Mochizuki

Avail

Jeffrey Nahley

Rockefeller Capital Management

Lane Newsom

InfoWorks, Inc.

Bond Oman

OGA

Riley Osborne

Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health

Lauren Oschman

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors

Amanda Pietrocola

Momentum Technology Group

Allison Quintanilla Plattsmier

ENP & AQP Consulting

James Pond

Governor's Early Literacy Foundation

Joel Portice

egnite

Joy Powell

Springbuk

Steven Priest

Spero Health, Inc.

Angela Proffitt

GSD Creative

Sharon Reynolds

DevMar Manufacturing, LLC

Jason Rose

Clearsense

Michael Rosenberger

Shop Fix Academy

Brandon Sherman

Frazier & Deeter

Todd Smith

WastAway

David Solomon

HCA TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center

Elise Veazey Stacey

Optiv

Lane Sullivan

Concentric AI

Scott Taylor

Party Fowl

Rebecca Rogers Tijerino

Medical Solutions

David Vigerust

Spectrum Health Science

DarKenya Waller

Legal Aid Society of Middle TN and the Cumberlands

Deborah Ward

UV BIOCLEAN

David Weild

Weild & Co., Inc.

Samuel Weinstein

SpecialtyCare

Chera Wilbanks

CRAVE

Beza Worku

Intelity

Sean Wright

Affinity Technology Partners

Robert Young

Covert Results

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.