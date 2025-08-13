2025 Nashville Titan 100 Honorees
Titan CEO and headline sponsor RMG Erectors and Constructors, LLC are pleased to announce the 2025 Inaugural Nashville Titan 100.
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor RMG Erectors and Constructors, LLC are pleased to announce the 2025 Inaugural Nashville Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Nashville’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry. The criteria used for selection includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, this year’s Nashville Titan 100 honorees lead companies generating over $59 billion in combined annual revenues and employ more than 126,000 people across the region. Honorees will be profiled in an exclusive digital publication and celebrated at the inaugural awards ceremony on Thursday, November 13th. Throughout the year, they’ll also have opportunities to connect with one another through curated events and private programming.
“The inaugural class of Nashville Titan 100 honorees are setting the tone for what it means to lead with vision, purpose, and integrity,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “They are redefining business across the region: driving innovation, uplifting communities, and inspiring transformation in every industry they touch. We are proud to honor their legacy of excellence and celebrate the impact they’re making now and for the future.”
This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Nashville’s business landscape. Representing hospital & health care, financial services, information technology & services, real estate, and non-profit organizations, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on Thursday, November 13th, will be held at Marathon Music Works. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Nashville business community.
“As a three-time Titan 100 Philadelphia honoree, I’ve seen firsthand the impact this community can have,” said Bobby Mesmer, CEO of RMG Erectors & Constructors. “Bringing the Titan 100 to Music City, where innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership are part of its DNA, felt like a natural next step. I’m honored to help launch this new chapter and couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the inaugural class of Nashville’s top 100 leaders who are shaping the future of this incredible city.”
David Adams CPA, CFP, CEPA, CDFA
Adams Wealth Partners
Jay Albertia
Progressive Directions, Inc.
Becki Annastas
Dream Events and Catering
Tamer Baker
Zscaler
Terease Baker-Rayne
Selinity Coaching
Grace Bay
Hello Truck Lease
Debra Beagle
The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
Russ Blattner
SUPERWISE
Victor Bohnert
Innovatis Group
Scott Bowers
Spiras Health, Inc.
Michelle Boykin
Rackley Roofing
Dave Briggs
Fifth Third Bank
Angela Briggs-Paige
Acelero, Inc.
Michael Brody-Waite
Addictive Leadership
Jason Brooks
Buchalter
George Burt
ShopGoodwill.com
Jack Byrd III
Solaren Risk Management, LLC
Daniel Byrdsong
Surpass Behavioral Health
Mike Carmody
MudMixer
Tim Carroll
Working Spaces
Chris Carter
Porter Road
Hal Cato
Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
Loren Chumley
Nashville Wine Auction
Bo Clift
ASE Direct, Inc.
Gary Cooper
Cooper's Steel Fabricators, Inc.
Marshall Crawford Jr.
The Housing Fund, Inc.
Sam Davidson
Nashville Entrepreneur Center
Chad Encheff
Restoration Supply Network
Reagan Farr
Silicon Ranch
Nicholas Fasano
PBP Services
Wayne Foreman
Foreword Companies
Debbie Garcia, CMP
virsitour
Phil Greifeld
Captain D's, LLC
Leslie Hanson
Equally Created
Aaron Harper
Rolling Suds
Dawn Harper
Nashville Children's Alliance
Cordia Harrington
Crown Bakeries
Rikki Harris
TN Voices
Clifton Harris
Urban League of Middle Tennessee
Jesse Hellem
615autosales.com
Bert Hensley
Morgan Samuels Company
Eric Higgs
Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee
Karen Hoff
Historic & Distinctive Homes, LLC
Karl Houston
Tennessee State Government
Michelle Howser
Howser & Associates, PLLP
Taylor Huskey
Huskey Building Supply
Samuel Jackson
The Healing Trust
Matt James
Oakbridge Insurance
Brad Jenkins
Market Guard
Michael Johnson
SVP Worldwide / Singer
Kate Jones
Meristem Crop Performance
Kevin Jones
Celero Commerce
Nancy Keil
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
Steve Kincanon
Foreword Companies
Justin King
Transflo
Brandt Kucharski
Ethos
Micki Love
cj Advertising
Darryl Lunon II
Vanderbilt University
Ann Mahaffey
National Seating and Mobility
Julie Mayer
UHY
Abe Mbow
Skilled Workforce
Robert McCabe, Jr.
Pinnacle Financial Partners
Matt McCauley
Logo Brands
Anna-Vija McCloud
Piccolo Solutions
Kevin McCutcheon
Flight Solutions, Inc.
Rod McDaniel
S3 Recycling Solutions
Candice McQueen
Lipscomb University
Sean Miku
simpliHŌM
Hannah Mochizuki
Avail
Jeffrey Nahley
Rockefeller Capital Management
Lane Newsom
InfoWorks, Inc.
Bond Oman
OGA
Riley Osborne
Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health
Lauren Oschman
Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors
Amanda Pietrocola
Momentum Technology Group
Allison Quintanilla Plattsmier
ENP & AQP Consulting
James Pond
Governor's Early Literacy Foundation
Joel Portice
egnite
Joy Powell
Springbuk
Steven Priest
Spero Health, Inc.
Angela Proffitt
GSD Creative
Sharon Reynolds
DevMar Manufacturing, LLC
Jason Rose
Clearsense
Michael Rosenberger
Shop Fix Academy
Brandon Sherman
Frazier & Deeter
Todd Smith
WastAway
David Solomon
HCA TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center
Elise Veazey Stacey
Optiv
Lane Sullivan
Concentric AI
Scott Taylor
Party Fowl
Rebecca Rogers Tijerino
Medical Solutions
David Vigerust
Spectrum Health Science
DarKenya Waller
Legal Aid Society of Middle TN and the Cumberlands
Deborah Ward
UV BIOCLEAN
David Weild
Weild & Co., Inc.
Samuel Weinstein
SpecialtyCare
Chera Wilbanks
CRAVE
Beza Worku
Intelity
Sean Wright
Affinity Technology Partners
Robert Young
Covert Results
