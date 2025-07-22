EarthWise Pet Celebrates Loyal Biscuit Co.’s Commitment to Animal Welfare Through 2025 Fenway Fund Grants

Fueling Hope and Healing for Shelter Pets Across Maine, Led by Loyal Biscuit Co., Their Stores, and the Passionate Leadership of PJ Walter

ROCKLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthWise Pet is proud to celebrate one of our standout brands—Loyal Biscuit Co., a member of the EarthWise Pet family—for their unwavering dedication to pets, people, and community wellness. Over the past two years, under the guidance of PJ Walter, Loyal Biscuit and its six Maine locations have driven meaningful impact through nutrition education, event programming, and support for animal welfare.From their Rockland flagship to stores in Bath, Belfast, Brewer, Camden-Rockport, and Waterville, Loyal Biscuit—established in 2010 and acquired by EarthWise Pet in 2023—has earned a reputation for excellence. This family-owned boutique offers over 4,000 carefully chosen natural foods, treats, toys, collars, beds, and more, with access to an additional 25,000 specialty items.With a focus on nutrition, education, and holistic pet care, their stores feature self-serve dog washes, staff-led consultations, and frequent community events—always driven by a passion for pets that’s personal, not corporate.This dedication shines through in the latest round of their Fenway Fund Grant Awards. Under PJ Walter’s leadership, Loyal Biscuit awarded $5,500 to four Maine-based animal-welfare organizations to support:Charley’s Strays – $1,502.41 for kennel gate replacementsPope Memorial Humane Society – $982.99 for a new stainless-steel dog wash stationSafe Harbor Sanctuary – $1,149.99 for improved outdoor exercise spaceSomerset Humane Society – $1,864.61 to power the Pawsitive Pathways behavior program.“Our mission aligns deeply with EarthWise Pet’s values—community, compassion and care—and PJ Walter’s leadership has taken these grants to the next level,” said Dianna Bailer, Chief Marketing Officer at EarthWise Pet. “Under PJ’s stewardship, Loyal Biscuit’s team has elevated their role as community leaders, showing how small businesses can profoundly enrich lives.”Since being founded in 2019, the Fenway Fund—named after the Neals’ beloved dog—has distributed over $95,000 in grants to Maine nonprofit organizations supporting animal welfare.Loyal Biscuit Co.’s impressive history includes accolades like Pet Product News’ Retailer of the Year, Maine Small Business of the Year, and numerous local “Best of” awards. But above all, they’re proud of their knowledgeable, pet-loving staff—who are committed to ongoing training in nutrition, wellness, and product knowledge.EarthWise Pet applauds PJ Walter, the Loyal Biscuit team, and all who contribute to their shared mission: better lives for pets, stronger communities, and brighter futures.For more information on Fenway Fund grants, visit loyalbiscuit.com

