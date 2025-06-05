EarthWise Pet Celebrates New Store Opening in Greeley, CO with Grand Opening Event

Locally Owned Holistic Pet Supply Store to Host Weekend Celebration with Exclusive Deals, Giveaways, and Pet-Friendly Activities

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthWise Pet , the nation’s leader in holistic pet care, nutrition, and grooming, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Greeley, Colorado. Conveniently located at 4239 Centerplace Dr Unit 1E, Greeley, CO 80634, the store brings the EarthWise Pet family’s passion for pet health and community engagement to Northern Colorado.This new store is not just a retail destination—it’s a full-service experience. Pet parents will find an extensive selection of high-quality, natural pet foods and treats, wellness products, toys, and accessories, as well as expert advice from certified pet dietitians on staff who are specially trained to help tailor optimal nutrition plans for cats and dogs.Adding to the comprehensive care offered, the Greeley location also houses a GROOMBAR salon, EarthWise Pet’s signature grooming concept. Designed to deliver a luxurious, stress-free grooming experience, GROOMBAR blends state-of-the-art equipment with a team of skilled professionals who treat every pet like their own.Meet the Franchisee: Timothy Miles This newest EarthWise Pet store is locally owned and operated by Timothy W. Miles, a veteran leader with over 20 years of experience managing complex operations for both the U.S. Air Force and the Colorado Department of Transportation. Timothy brings a depth of leadership, community commitment, and operational excellence that aligns perfectly with EarthWise Pet’s mission to empower healthier, happier lives for pets and the people who love them.“Timothy is one of the kindest individuals to come into our system,” says Dianna Bailer, Chief Marketing Officer of EarthWise Pet. “His thoughtful approach to leadership and genuine compassion for animals make him a perfect fit for our pet-loving family. We are beyond excited to welcome him into the EarthWise Pet community.”Save the Date: Grand Opening CelebrationTo celebrate this milestone, the Greeley EarthWise Pet store will host a Grand Opening Event on June 20 and 21. The celebration will feature exclusive coupons, store-wide discounts, giveaways, and family-friendly festivities. It’s the perfect opportunity for pet parents to discover EarthWise Pet’s unique offerings and meet the amazing team behind the store.Visit UsPet parents in Greeley and the surrounding area are encouraged to stop by and explore what makes EarthWise Pet different. Whether it’s nutrition, grooming, or finding the perfect product, the team at EarthWise Pet Greeley is ready to help every pet live their best life.Location:EarthWise Pet – Greeley, CO4239 Centerplace Dr Unit 1EGreeley, CO 80634EarthWise Pet is a family of locally owned pet nutrition stores and grooming salons that focus on holistic health, community connection, and pet wellness. With certified pet dietitians and compassionate groomers, EarthWise Pet is dedicated to supporting pet parents with trustworthy guidance, premium products, and exceptional service.

