Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve and Footsteps2Brilliance Partner to Boost Early Literacy

Footsteps2Brilliance® partners with the Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve to implement a Model Region to increase kindergarten readiness.

D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance , a national leader in bilingual early literacy solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve ( ESCWR ) to implement a Model Innovation Region that will increase kindergarten readiness and third-grade reading proficiency across the ESCWR network.Through this strategic collaboration, the ESC of the Western Reserve will partner with Footsteps2Brilliance to provide thousands of students, educators, and families with access to bilingual, evidence-based digital content aligned with the Science of Reading. The solution will support rural access, multilingual learners, and a shared data infrastructure across the ESCWR region.The partnership includes networking, discounted consortium pricing for districts, a Train-the-Trainer model for professional development, and shared regional data reporting to drive instructional decision-making.“Footsteps2Brilliance delivers exactly what our communities need—high-quality bilingual content, offline access for rural areas, and actionable data to guide instruction,” said Jennifer Felker, Superintendent, ESCWR. “This partnership supports our district leaders, empowers our teachers and parents, and ensures that every child is ready to succeed in school and in life.”Key highlights of the partnership include:1. Bilingual, Offline-Capable Literacy Platform: Designed for multilingual learners and rural communities2. Professional Learning & Certification: Includes Footsteps2Brilliance’s Train-the-Trainer Model and ongoing instructional coaching3. Citywide Family Literacy Engagement: Leverages home-based learning, geofencing, reading challenges, and community outreach4. Data-Driven Implementation: Provides dashboards and quarterly data reviews across all participating districts“This partnership is about unlocking potential and opening doors for every child,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Founder & CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance. “When we empower families and educators with the right tools, we create a ripple effect of opportunity that can transform entire communities.”Footsteps2Brilliance is on the state’s Approved List of Evidence-Based Reading Intervention Programs, empowering districts and schools across Ohio to integrate the platform into their literacy initiatives with confidence. The Educational Service Center of Western Reserve in Ohio is the first in the state to take this bold innovative step in addressing the inclusive literacy needs of early learners and their families.To learn more about Model Innovation Cities, visit https://tinyurl.com/Model-Innovation About the Educational Service Center of the Western ReserveThe Education Service Center of the Western Reserve is committed to serving the current and future needs of Lake, Geauga, and Portage Counties, as well as the broader Northeast Ohio region.As part of our strategic plan, we are focused on two key priorities: developing impactful programs and recruiting exceptional personnel. These efforts are aimed at delivering high-quality services that enhance instruction and improve student achievement across the communities we serve.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance, Inc. is an award-winning provider of bilingual early literacy solutions for school districts and communities. Our platform accelerates literacy development from birth through fifth grade by combining cutting-edge mobile technology with the Science of Reading. Trusted by educators and families nationwide, Footsteps2Brilliance bridges the gap between school and home to close the achievement gap before it begins.

